'We'll gloss over it this time': Tottenham mocked by their new paint sponsor

Paint company Dulux found themselves in the doghouse after mocking Tottenham Hotspur’s lack of trophies on Twitter.

Dulux has issued an apology to Tottenham, saying it was “deeply sorry” for the misjudged Twitter jokes about the English Premier League team’s defensive record and lack of trophies when the paint company was unveiled as a sponsor.

It tweeted: “These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club. We’re investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans.”

Tottenham said in response that “we’ll gloss over it this time”, while further making light of the situation by tweeting a picture of defender Matt Doherty with the Dulux dog Photoshopped onto his face.

The picture in question was taken from a video of the defender sheepishly deleting old pro-Arsenal tweets after signing for Spurs from Wolves, which went viral last year.

Jose Mourinho insisted he was unaware of the Dulux furore, but suggested that “maybe it is an amazing strategy move” by the company to get attention.

“Maybe if I am going to criticise something and then I realise it was a strategic commercial or situation, then I would be in a bad position,” he added.

“I don’t know. But in any case, it is not a football-related thing and I don’t know.”

Spurs said that through their partnership with Dulux, the club would “benefit from the unrivalled expertise in paint and colour” of the UK’s leading paint supplier, with all club buildings getting a facelift using specific paint colour matches.

Fans of other clubs seemed to enjoy the intervention by Dulux’s social media team.

“The Dulux admin is a national hero,” wrote one. “Nothing but Dulux for me from now on.”

And even some Spurs fans saw the funny side, one tweeting: “They were funny and people are overreacting, really not a big deal. Please don’t sack who was responsible, they don’t deserve it.”