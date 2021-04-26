Premier League: All Whites star Chris Wood's Burnley hat-trick 'best day of life'

Chris Wood has become just the third player in EPL history to get a first-half away hat-trick.

All Whites star Chris Wood has hailed his first English Premier League hat-trick as “one of the best days of my life’’ after Burnley blew away Wolves 4-0.

Wood became just the third player in English Premier League history – and the first since former England striker Michael Owen in 1998 – to net three goals in the first half at Wolves’ Molineux ground on Sunday (Monday NZ time). He is the first New Zealander to score an EPL treble.

Michael Regan/Pool via Ap Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood (L) celebrates after completing a first-half hat-trick against Wolves.

It took the New Zealander’s campaign tally to 10 goals – the fourth consecutive season he has hit double figures in the world’s toughest domestic football league.

“It’s been one of the best days of my life. It really has,” Wood told Burnley’s website after he also picked up an assist for setting up Ashley Westwood’s fourth goal.

READ MORE:

* Premier League: Chris Wood scores cracker as Burnley upset Everton

* How 'lovely kid' Ben Waine became Wellington Phoenix's deadliest finisher

* EPL: Chelsea the big winner in top-four race as Watford ensure immediate return



Oli Scarff/Pool via Getty Images Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is powerless to stop Chris Wood's first goal.

“It’s amazing. It’s something I’ve always wanted in my career. It’s nice to finally happen.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m 29 years old now, and I’m over the moon it’s finally come, which is nice.”

Wood – who gets to keep the hat-trick matchball as a souvenior – has scored 44 EPL goals for Burnley since signing from Leeds United in 2017, but this was the Kiwi’s first hat-trick at any level since a treble for Leciester City in a League Cup win over Carlisle in 2013.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche lauded Wood’s performance and predicted the big striker could get even better.

“There are still things that he can improve, with his hold-up play. But there are certain things in football that you can’t coach, and he finds a way of finding a chance,’’ Dyche told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“The reason I signed him is because he finds a way of being in the right place at the right time, and I actually think we have a clutch of strikers capable of that.

“The hardest role on the pitch is centre-forward, and I know how difficult it is because I used to play at centre-half and I made damn sure it was difficult, but Woody finds a way of scoring goals.”

Dyche later told the Burnley website that he believed Wood was still improving, but was “a good striker who finds chances and finds goals and there is a knack to that’’.

​”His physicality and understanding of the role makes him a top centre forward.”

Wood has now scored six goals in six games since returning in February from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a month.

Oli Scarff/Pool via AP Chris Wood's second goal hits the back of the net.

Burnley have been battling for much of the season, but the emphatic win over Wolves means they are now nine points clear of the relegation zone and should be safe.

“It’s been a tough season, there’s no getting away from it, for me as a striker and the other strikers as well,’’ Wood said.

“Speaking for myself, it’s been tough. We didn’t have the first six months of the season we wanted, and we knew we had to dig in and fight.

“I’m glad that all the strikeforce has come into the fold now and the goals have been coming for everybody.”

The BBC Sport website revealed Wood became the third player to get an away first-half hat-trick in the EPL after Blackburn’s Chris Sutton in August 1997 and Michael Owen for Liverpool in 1998.

Wood’s partnership with Burnley wing Dwight McNeil has proved particularly profitable, with 63 per cent of McNeil’s EPL assists providing goals for Wood (10 from 16 total assists). The BBC website said “of all players with at least 15 assists in the competition, McNeil has the highest percentage for one teammate’’.

A mistake by Wily Boly allowed Burnley to take the lead after 15 minutes.

Michael Regan/Pool Via AP Burnley's Chris Wood (C) heads his and Burnley's third goal.

Wood latched on to a pass that Boly failed to clear and turned Coady one way then the other down the right side of the penalty area before finding the far corner of the net with a powerful, low shot from an acute angle.

The New Zealander quickly doubled the lead six minutes later. Sloppy play by Adama Traore this time saw him give the ball away on the edge of his own penalty area, as McNeil intercepted his pass to Nelson Semedo.

McNeil rolled the ball across the face of goal where Wood was on hand to tap it home from close range.

Wood headed Burnley's third goal and completed his first Premier League hat-trick a minute before halftime, nodding home unmarked from four yards out following some more terrible defending from a McNeil corner.

Westwood completed the rout with five minutes remaining as Wood turned provider for his fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Additional reporting AAP