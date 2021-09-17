Manchester City star's dad died moments after watching his son score in Champions League

Nathan Ake heads Manchester City in front during their Champions League match with RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has revealed that his terminally ill father died moments after watching his son score his first Champions League goal.

Dutch international Ake headed in the opener in the Premier League champions’ 6-3 rout of RB Leipzig on Wednesday night (Thursday NZT).

In an emotional post on social media, the 26-year-old dedicated that goal to his father Moise, who passed away later that evening.

“I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you, dad,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends.

“Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side.

“Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you dad.”

He spoke to the media immediately after the game, but gave no indication of his difficult personal situation.

Ake, who began his career at Chelsea, has only made 16 appearances for Manchester City since joining the club from Bournemouth for £40 million (NZ$78 million) in August 2020.

He has been capped 22 times by the Netherlands after making his international debut in a friendly against Morocco in 2017.