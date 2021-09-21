Aussie referee to become first overseas official to take charge of a Premier League game

Jarred Gillett controls a 2018 A-League match between Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers at Sky Stadium.

Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

A former referee in Australia’s A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English football’s lower leagues since April 2019.

He was promoted to a panel of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.