Aussie referee to become first overseas official to take charge of a Premier League game
Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday (Sunday NZT).
Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said on Monday (Tuesday NZT).
READ MORE:
* Premier League: Manchester United win after penalty call backfires as Chelsea beat Spurs
* Premier League: Pep Guardiola's fears realised as Manchester City drop more points
* 'It's about time': Female referee takes charge of English football league match for first time
A former referee in Australia’s A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English football’s lower leagues since April 2019.
He was promoted to a panel of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.
AP