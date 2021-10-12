Germany become first country to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Germany are the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after booking their place on Monday (Tuesday NZT) with an error-strewn 4-0 win in North Macedonia.

Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Chelsea clubmate Timo Werner’s quickfire double helped Germany atone for their surprise 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in Duisburg in March – the only blip in an otherwise perfect qualifying campaign with seven wins from eight games in Europe Group J.

READ MORE:

* France legend Thierry Henry fears mental strain of staging World Cup every two years

* 2022 World Cup qualifying: Italy set international record of 36 games unbeaten

* 'This obviously shouldn't happen': Football giants Germany stunned by minnows North Macedonia



Jamal Musiala got the fourth goal for Hansi Flick’s team in the 83rd minute, set up by fellow substitute Karim Adeyemi.

Germany stretched their lead in the group to an unassailable eight points with two rounds remaining. Flick has overseen five wins since he took over from Joachim Löw after the summer’s European Championships.

Boris Grdanoski/AP Germany have won five games in a row since Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Löw after the European Championships.

Ionuţ Mitriță’s 26th-minute goal was enough for Romania to beat Armenia 1-0 in Bucharest.

Iceland defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the other group game.

Romania moved to second in the group on 13 points, one ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia on 12. Iceland have eight points and Liechtenstein one from a draw with Armenia in September.

Boris Grdanoski/AP Germany's fans celebrate their 4-0 win over North Macedonia in Skopje that secured their spot at next year’s World Cup.

In Skopje, Stole Dimitrievski was called into action earlier on to deny Joshua Kimmich from a narrow angle. The Macedonian goalkeeper was to remain busy for the duration of the game with his own team relying on counter-attacks.

But Germany’s lack of precision meant the game remained scoreless at the break despite 14 goal attempts in the first half.

Timo Werner went closest before the break when he hit the left post.

Boris Grdanoski/AP Former England youth player Jamal Musiala become Germany’s second youngest goalscorer, aged 18 years, 227 days.

Havertz finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, when Serge Gnabry sent Thomas Müller through. Müller laid the ball off for the better-placed Havertz to shoot past Dimitrievski.

Werner made it 2-0 in the 70th minute then grabbed his second three minutes later. There was still time for Musiala to become Germany’s second youngest goalscorer, aged 18 years, 227 days.