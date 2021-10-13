Wayne Rooney's prostitution shame and 'very tough' upbringing explored in new doco film

Wayne Rooney describes being “slapped” by his father in a new documentary which he hopes explains the dramatic “ups and downs” of his life in the spotlight.

In the candid film revisiting his "very tough" upbringing in Croxteth, Liverpool, the former England captain's wife, Coleen, also opens up for the first time on forgiving him for his indiscretions with prostitutes.

“I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good,” she said of the heartache he admitted causing in 2004. “I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable.”

On Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), Rooney spoke emotionally of his rollercoaster life since bursting onto the scene aged 16 at Everton, revealing it “was a big decision for me” to co-operate in the documentary which began filming in his last year of playing.

The film, to be released early next year on Amazon's Prime Video, sees the former England captain admit in his own words that he “weren't the nicest kid” and he “had a lot of fights when I was younger”.

His hot-headed football outbursts – most notably his 2006 World Cup red card against Portugal – are cited as having a connection with “slaps” he received at home as a child from his father, Thomas. His father acknowledges in the film that he had “a switch”, and Rooney, now manager of troubled Derby County, said his tough upbringing played a part in honing his fighting spirit.

“I was brought up to fight for my place to play, fight for everything,” he says. “That will never leave me. The area I grew up, Croxteth, if you are from there you don't feel it is a violent place.”

Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney says he participated in the documentary in order to display his new life as a family man.

At the London press event, Rooney described how the situation had left him seeking help with his mental health at the peak of his career. Explaining his decision to take part in the film, he added: “I felt it was important that people see me behind the scenes as a family man and what it was like growing up in a very tough area of Liverpool – I think this film gives everyone a real insight to it.”

As well as covering the controversies, the film explores how Rooney was rated among his peers as one of the greatest footballing talents in the world. David Beckham tells the film he ranks among the finest ever England players.

Speaking on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), Rooney explained: “What you will see is my character. In life I've had a lot of ups and downs from my country both on the pitch and off. I've always got that determination to come out the other the sides of things.”

Bafta award-winning director Matt Smith, who has previously made films with Beckham and Rio Ferdinand, said of the documentary: “Ultimately getting to the bottom of what makes Wayne tick – his ability to come out fighting when the chips are down is really interesting.”

Rooney added: “I wanted to be honest and touch on everything that has happened in my life, which is important,” he added. “If I do it and I am not honest or I don’t speak about things it wouldn’t be real, so it was about me coming out and people seeing me and my family for who we are and not what is being portrayed of us as a family.

“I want people to have a better understanding of me as a person really. Throughout a young sportsperson’s life they go through difficult periods and there is a lot of me talking about moments where I was really down, I didn’t want to be around anyone.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney was rated among his peers as one of the greatest talents in the world.

“People talk about mental health. At the time I did see someone at times. It is about realising what was going through your head and trying to cope with the pressure of playing for Manchester United and trying to be successful, playing for your country, then captaining your country and taking a lot of that pressure on as well. They will get a real insight into what was going on inside my head.”

Rooney, now 35, married childhood sweetheart Coleen in 2008, and the couple have four sons – Kai, Cass, Klay and Kit. The couple's relationship has endured a host of allegations about his behaviour, including in 2004, when he admitted he had visited massage parlours and had sex with prostitutes in his home city of Liverpool. Rooney suggested both he and his wife Coleen had been subsequently unfairly judged and he is looking forward to changing the perception.

On the pitch, one of the lowest moments came two years later when he was shown a red card for England in the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, with his then Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo sending him off with a wink.

Recalling that day, he said: “I was sitting in the dressing room alone, knowing you are potentially out of the World Cup but also on the flip side knowing if you do qualify you are going to be out of the semifinal and possibly final if you go through.

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He is England's all-time leading scorer.

“It is that thought process of what is going through your head at such a young age, knowing that either way you have let your country down, let yourself down. It will be interesting to see.”

Gary Neville, Thierry Henry and Beckham are among those to pay tribute to him for overcoming adversity, however. Beckham describes Rooney as “without doubt one of the best players that this country has ever had”.

The 'Rooney' film was detailed as Amazon, a relatively new arrival as a giant in sports broadcasting, outlined its plans over the coming months.

Arsenal are the next Premier League club to feature in it's All or Nothing fly-on-wall series, and the new streaming firm has been emboldened by viewing figures for its live coverage. In December last year, it recorded a peak audience of three million for Liverpool against Tottenham.