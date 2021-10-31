Premier League: Chris Wood scores as Burnley win first game of the season

Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal in the Clarets' first win of the EPL season.

Burnley got their first win of the Premier League season by beating Brentford 3-1 on the day Sean Dyche reached nine years as Clarets manager.

The hosts scored all of their goals in the first half at Turf Moor on Saturday, with All Whites striker Chris Wood lashing the opener past league debutant Alvaro Fernandez in the fourth minute.

Wood netted his second goal of the season – and 49th of his EPL career.

Matt Lowton added a header in the 32nd and new signing Maxwel Cornet then struck to make it 3-0 four minutes later.

Nigel French/AP/Getty Images Burnley's Maxwel Cornet (L) is tackled by Brentford's Ethan Pinnocke.

Dyche hailed Wood and his fellow frontrunners. “I have mentioned recently the strikers would score, and Woody [Chris Wood] gets a goal with a really good finish, also Maxwel [Cornet] popping up with another one,’’ the Burnley boss said.

Brentford substitute Saman Ghoddos pulled a goal back with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but the visitors were unable to spoil Dyche’s anniversary as his side took maximum points for the first time in 10 league games this season.

It saw Burnley move out of the relegation zone, temporarily at least, while Thomas Frank’s Bees remained 12th after their third straight league defeat.

"We were a bit nervous in the second half, but the first half was terrific. There was some really good play from us,’’ Dyche told BBC Match of the Day.

"The fans have been patient and stood by us. They know it's a challenge for us, but we've got all noses pointing in the right direction. We've got tough games coming, but they're all tough."

Brighton came the closest of any opponent in six months to ending Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten run by recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah failed to score for the first time in 11 games for Liverpool, but the hosts still looked like easing to victory when Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane scored inside the first 24 minutes.

However, Enock Mwepu curled in a long-range shot for his first Premier League goal to reduce the deficit in the 41st and Leandro Trossard equalised in the 65th after collecting a pass from Adam Lallana, a former Liverpool player.

Brighton had the better chances to win the game from that point and Trossard had a late goal disallowed in front of The Kop.

Part of Brighton's success lay in becoming only the second team this season, after Burnley in August, to stop Salah finding the net. His scoring streak was brought to a halt with his only chance seeing an effort ruled out for offside in the second half.

Che Adams clinched Southampton's first away win in the Premier League since last season in March, curling in a shot for a 1-0 victory at Watford.

Adams collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

Reece James scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday, extending the London club's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

The defender broke the deadlock against relegation-threatened Newcastle in the 65th minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross fell to Reece on the right edge of the area and he slammed home a left-footed finish from a tight angle.

Chelsea began to find pockets of space as Newcastle legs tired and when Hudson-Odoi’s fierce drive struck Ciaran Clark, James fired in again in the 77th.

The visitors’ relentless approach was further rewarded three minutes later when Jorginho converted a penalty after Kai Havertz was tripped by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.