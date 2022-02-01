Christian Eriksen, whose heart stopped during Euro 2020, signs with Brentford

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is to make his return to professional football, after his on-field cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, with Premier League side Brentford. In June 2021, Eriksen had a d...

Less than eight months after his heart stopped while he was playing in the European Championship, Christian Eriksen is returning to elite football, giving an enthusiastic thumbs up to his improbable comeback in the sport.

"I'm happy to announce that I've signed for Brentford Football Club," the Danish playmaker said Monday in a social media video released by the English Premier League club. "I can't wait to get started."

Wolfgang Rattay/AP Denmark's Christian Eriksen, pictured against Finland before his collapse from a cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship game in Copenhagen, has signed for Brentford.

Eriksen collapsed June 12 as he began to run up the field on a throw-in during the 43rd minute of a pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. "He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said during a news conference the next day. "How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know. We got him back after one defib, so that's quite fast."

Eriksen was taken to a Copenhagen hospital, where an implantable cardioverter defibrillator - what his doctor called a heart starter - was placed because of "rhythm disturbances."

Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images Thomas Delaney, Andreas Christensen and Jonas Wind of Denmark look dejected as Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment on the pitch in Copenhagen.

Brentford's signing of Eriksen through the end of the season came on the last day of the Premier League's January transfer window and marks Eriksen's return to England, where he had played with Tottenham before joining Inter Milan two years ago. His contract with Inter Milan was terminated last month because Italian regulations do not allow players with cardiac devices to compete.

Eriksen, who turns 30 next month, has been training in Denmark and with Ajax, the Dutch team with which his career began. Early this month, he said he was eager to play again.

"I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape," Eriksen said in an interview with Denmark's DR1, during which he said his aim is to play for Denmark in the World Cup beginning in November. "That's been my goal and it's still some time away, so until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level."

Eriksen will join a Brentford team that is in 14th place in the Premier League, eight points above the relegation zone with 15 games left.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who coached Eriksen with Denmark's under-17 team, said the player is not yet "match fit," although he has been working out on his own.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football," Frank said. "He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks.

"He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the club."