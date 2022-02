Manchester United star Mason Greenwood faces 'threat to kill' questions, removed from Fifa game

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Detectives have been given more time to question him.

The 20-year-old was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon (Monday NZT) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman following social media images and videos posted online.

He was held in custody overnight on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were given more time to question Greenwood, who they have not formally named as the suspect.

The force said in a statement on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT): “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Rui Vieira/AP Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been told he will not "train or play with the club until further notice".

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Following the latest news from GMP, United released a club statement which read: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

Sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Greenwood, who has one England cap, has also been removed from versions of the Fifa 22 game.