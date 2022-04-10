Premier League: Tottenham wins while Arsenal and Man U lose in race for Champions League

It was a Premier League day that could hardly have gone any better for Tottenham.

With its 4-0 win at Aston Villa – inspired by Son Heung-min's hat trick – and losses for both Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), Tottenham became favourite to claim the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Antonio Conte's team are hitting form just as their rivals are imploding and now have a three-point cushion in fourth place over Arsenal, who slumped 2-1 at home to Brighton for a third loss in fourth games.

As for United, a 1-0 loss at an Everton team that had been in freefall constituted another low in what has turned into a desperate season. One, remarkably, that could yet end without qualification for European competition.

READ MORE:

* All Whites striker Chris Wood scores second Newcastle United goal in win over Wolves

* Champions League: Another Karim Benzema hat trick gives Real Madrid edge over Chelsea

* Everton loses at Burnley, plunges toward EPL relegation zone



Barrington Coombs/AP Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park.

United are in seventh place, six points behind Tottenham and with plenty of traffic between them.

In Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham have an attacking triumvirate that is proving impossible to keep down, and they scored and assisted all four goals against Villa.

Son now has six goals in his last three league games, having opened the scoring in the third minute after a shot from Kane deflected into his path at the edge of the area. His finish was unforgiving, kissing the post on its way in just like his third goal – in the 71st and off a pass from Kulusevski – which completed his first hat trick of the season.

Two glancing headers from Kane set up the other goals from Kulusevski and Son in the 50th and 66th minutes.

Rui Vieira/AP Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during a premier league defeat to Everton.

Tottenham and Arsenal meet in their third-to-last matches of the season, respectively. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will just be hoping his team isn't out of the running by then.

The absences of first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney and influential holding midfielder Thomas Partey are proving significant for Arsenal, disrupting the team's defensive solidity established under Arteta.

Five days after a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, Arsenal were undone by goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu for Brighton. Martin Odegaard scored an 89th-minute consolation for Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon was Everton's match-winner against United, with his 27th-minute effort deflecting in off the outstretched leg of Harry Maguire.

The goals flew in at St. Mary's Stadium, where Chelsea consigned Southampton to their latest humiliating defeat. After losing 9-0 in each of the last two seasons, a similar scoreline looked possible for Southampton when they fell 6-0 down after 54 minutes but Chelsea eased up in the final half-hour ahead of a trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In the day's other game, next-to-last Watford lost 3-0 to Leeds and slipped six points from safety.