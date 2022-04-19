'The greatest pain': Cristiano Ronaldo's heartbreak after one of his newborn twins dies

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday (Tuesday NZT) to say one of his newborn twins has died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared the "devastating" news on social media that his newborn son died.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on the social media post.

“We are all devastated at this loss,” the post added, “and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo already had four children.

The announcement comes days after the 37-year-old Ronaldo scored his 60th career hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Norwich City 3-2 in the Premier League and maintain their slim Champions League qualification hopes.

Manchester United's official Twitter account posted a message of support for the Portuguese superstar, saying: "Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Ronaldo’s team-mate Marcus Rashford also tweeted: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry."

Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid also put out a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Real Madrid, its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid shares in the family's pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth,” the statement said.

Manchester City, Leeds United and the Premier League were among many others to post messages of condolence on social media.