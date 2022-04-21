Manchester City wins to stay in charge of Premier League title race

It's still advantage Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Three second-half goals earned City a 3-0 win over Brighton on Thursday, lifting Pep Guardiola's team back into first place after being ousted – only for 24 hours as it turned out – by title rivals Liverpool.

Anxiety was sweeping around Etihad Stadium, with the groans becoming more audible as City's players struggled to make their dominance count in the early stages of the second half.

The home fans needn't have worried. Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with his shot ricocheting off Brighton defender Joel Veltman and over goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Another deflection, this time off Phil Foden's long-range shot, made it 2-0 in the 65th and Bernardo Silva added a third in the 82nd after City picked off the visitors as they tried to play the ball out from the back.

City can retain their title by winning their remaining six games, the next being against relegation-threatened Watford at home on Sunday. Liverpool, who are one point behind, host Everton the following day.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against Brighton.

Top-four race

It's even tighter in the race for a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League.

That's because Arsenal ended a three-match losing run by beating Chelsea 4-2 to move tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham, who are only ahead of its north London rival on goal difference.

The two teams are five points behind third-place Chelsea, which has a game in hand.

Eddie Nketiah scored two of Arsenal's goals as he continued up front instead of the fit-again Alexandre Lacazette, while Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka – with a late penalty – also netted.

Manchester United, who was thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on Wednesday, are three points behind Arsenal ahead of their meeting at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Jon Super/AP Richarlison scored late against Leicester to secure a crucial point for Everton.

Crucial equaliser

Everton left it late to secure a draw that lifted the team four points clear of the relegation zone.

Richarlison scored an equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time to earn Everton a 1-1 with Leicester. Harvey Barnes’ fifth-minute goal looked set to win the game for Leicester.

Burnley, who are in third-to-last place, can move to within a point of Everton by beating Southampton on Friday.

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the other game.