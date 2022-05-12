Manchester City close in on Premier League title after Wolves rout

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne helped himself to four goals in a 5-1 thrashing of Wolves.

Kevin De Bruyne produced a string of devastating finishes in scoring four of Manchester City's goals in a 5-1 win at Wolves to restore their three-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League title race on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

In a masterful attacking display, De Bruyne completed his hat-trick by the 24th minute and marked it with a “Zen” pose – perhaps a nod to the celebration made famous by Erling Haaland, the striker who is set to join City from Borussia Dortmund in the off-season.

The Belgium midfielder added his fourth on the hour mark with another clinical strike into the bottom corner to ensure no way back for Wolves, who had equalised through Leander Dendoncker in the 11th minute.

Raheem Sterling wrapped up the scoring in the 84th minute as City made it five goals for the second straight match, after a 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday (Monday NZT).

Crucially, City's goal difference is now superior to Liverpool's by 7, potentially meaning Pep Guardiola's team might only need to win one of its final two games – against West Ham on Sunday (Monday NZT) and Aston Villa a week later – to retain the title.

Rui Vieira/AP Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne counts his goals after putting his side 4-1 ahead against Wolves at Molineux.

Liverpool, who beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), have league games to come against Southampton and Wolves.

A negative on the night for City was centre-back Aymeric Laporte coming off with an apparent knee injury. Guardiola is already without three defenders – Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones – for the rest of the season.

Nick Potts/AP Kevin De Bruyne completes his hat-trick as Manchester City moved a step closer to retaining their Premier League title.

Leeds’ survival hopes take a hit

Hampered by another first-half red card, Leeds lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea on Wednesday to remain rooted in the Premier League's relegation zone heading into the final week of the season.

Already trailing from Mason Mount's fourth-minute goal, Leeds were reduced to 10 men in the 24th when winger Dan James received a straight red card for a wild lunge on Mateo Kovacic.

The reckless challenge had echoes of the one produced by team-mate Luke Ayling against Arsenal on Sunday (Monday NZT) that also saw the defender get set off.

Jon Super/AP Leeds United winger Dan James, left, is shown a red card for a wild lunge on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, far right.

Leeds' American coach, Jesse Marsch, couldn't hide his frustration on the sidelines and Chelsea made his team pay, with Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku adding second-half goals at Elland Road.

Leeds are third from bottom, behind Burnley on goal difference having played one game more. Leeds have two games remaining – against Brighton and Brentford – in their bid to avoid a return to the Championship.

Another worry for Marsch was the sight of both of his wingers, Jack Harrison and Raphinha, going off with injuries.

Jon Super/AP Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the Blues third goal, which left Leeds in serious relegation trouble.

Meanwhile, Kovacic tried but was unable to play on after being hurt by James' foul and came off six minutes later after the red card. The midfielder looks to be a doubt for the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Chelsea consolidated third place, moving four points clear of fourth-place Arsenal, who play Tottenham – the fifth-place team – on Thursday (Friday NZT).

Tottenham are eight points behind Chelsea, who are close to securing a Champions League qualification place.

Adam Davy/AP Watford defender Jeremy Ngakia clears the ball under pressure from Everton winger Demarai Gray at Vicarage Road.

Everton move clear of drop zone

Everton moved further away from the bottom three after playing out a lacklustre 0-0 draw at already relegated Watford.

Frank Lampard’s team went into the match having taken 10 points from their last five matches, lifting the Toffees out of the relegation zone and up to 16th – one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds.

Sunday’s (Monday NZT) victory at Leicester was Everton’s first on the road in the Premier League since August but the team were unable to follow it up with a second as Watford recorded their first post-pandemic clean sheet at Vicarage Road.

Everton are two points above Leeds.

The visitors struggled despite coming up against a depleted Watford team making seven changes to the starting lineup from the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace that confirmed relegation.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster was called upon to make saves from a deflected shot by Richarlison and a header from Michael Keane in a low-quality game marked by poor finishing.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy watches his shot deflect off Norwich defender Grant Hanley and loop over Angus Gunn.

Vardy bags brace in Leicester win

Jamie Vardy scored twice to help Leicester beat rock-bottom Norwich 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions and moved up to 10th place with the win.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 54th minute and struck again eight minutes later, assisted both times by Harvey Barnes. The former England striker has 12 league goals despite missing time to hamstring and knee injuries.

James Maddison made it 3-0 against his former club with 20 minutes left.

Vardy's first goal hit Grant Hanley and looped in over goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The veteran striker then shot the ball high into the left corner of the net after a nifty through ball from Barnes.

Teemu Pukki hit the post for Norwich in first-half stoppage time after dribbling around defender Daniel Amartey.

Norwich have been outscored 12-0 in their past four games – all losses – and have dropped five straight.