Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has NZ$113,000 watch stolen before practice

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, had his watch nabbed as he stopped to sign autographs.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth NZ$113,000 snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice overnight (NZ time), Spanish media said.

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

MY FOOTBALL Wellington Phoenix dump Melbourne City out of Australia Cup for second year.

The striker went on to train ahead of the team’s Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Monday (NZ time). Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club’s biggest off-season signing.