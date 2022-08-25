Chris Wood scores winner for Newcastle in English League Cup win over Tranmere

All Whites striker Chris Wood headed the winner for Newcastle in a 2-1 League Cup win at Tranmere.

Chris Wood scored a second-half winner for Newcastle United as the Premier League side came from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere and reach the third round of the English League Cup.

Making a rare start for the Magpies having found himself on the bench for their opening three league matches, All Whites striker Wood made the most of his opportunity, heading home substitute Kieran Trippier’s corner in the 52nd minute for what proved to be the decisive goal.

League Two side Tranmere had taken a surprise lead at Prenton Park against the run of play when Elliott Nevitt finished off a swift counter-attack from close range on 21 minutes.

They clung on to their lead for almost 20 minutes before Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles fired in the rebound after seeing his initial effort blocked from another Trippier cross.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe made 10 changes from Sunday’s (Monday NZT) thrilling 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City at St James’ Park but still fielded a side with plenty of experience.

Howe had reiterated Woods’ importance to the club’s future plans before kickoff, despite the New Zealander only getting 25 minutes of game time this season.

“Chris Wood has a massive part to play. You could see when he came on the other day when he replaced Callum Wilson [against Manchester City] I thought he played really well,” Howe told local media.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images All Whites striker Chris Wood heads the winner for Newcastle against Tranmere in the League Cup.

“He made a positive impact when he came on to the pitch. Chris linked play very well and made a couple of lovely passes, so he has a huge part to play.

“Also, the big thing with Chris is when he comes on he's helping defend set-plays and recovering back into midfield to help the team. He has got that experience and know-how which is absolutely vital at this level.”

Wood has now scored three goals in 20 appearances for Newcastle since joining the ambitious Saudi-backed club from Burnley in January for a fee of around £25 million (NZ$47.6 million).

Elsewhere, fellow Premier League high-flyers Leeds and Brighton also carried their strong form into the League Cup.

Coming off a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the league, Leeds beat third-tier Barnsley 3-1 after Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra scored his first goal for the club. Mateusz Klich scored the other two goals for Leeds, one of them from the penalty spot.

Brighton have already won away against Manchester United and West Ham in the Premier League and found third-tier Forest Green easy to deal with.

Deniz Undav, on his first start for the club since a move from Belgian side Union SG, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson were the scorers in a 3-0 victory.

Second-tier team Bristol City was the other team to advance on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

Fulham were the only Premier League team to be eliminated in the second round. In the third round, the Premier League teams playing in European competitions enter the League Cup.

AT A GLANCE

League Cup third round draw

Bristol City v Lincoln City

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton Athletic

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Leicester City v Newport County

West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby County

