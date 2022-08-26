Chris Wood's sub role to continue at Newcastle United as Alexander Isak arrives

All Whites striker Chris Wood headed the winner for Newcastle in a 2-1 League Cup win at Tranmere.

Less than 48 hours after being praised by his boss following his match-winning goal, Chris Wood seems destined to remain a bit-part player at Newcastle United.

The All Whites striker scored a second-half winner as the Premier League side came from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere and reach the third round of the English League Cup on Thursday morning (NZ time).

But the chances of Wood starring as Newcastle’s main striker over the next month as first-choice Callum Wilson recovers from a hamstring injury have received a big setback with Sweden’s Alexander Isak set to complete a transfer from Real Sociedad for a reported club-record fee of 70 million euros (NZ$113 million).

Getty Images Alexander Isak of Sweden, right, is set to become Newcastle United’s record signing.

Wood joined the Saudi-owned EPL club last season from Burnley for 25m euros (NZ$40m), but Newcastle’s spending spree has continued as the new owners aim to bridge the gap on the league’s top sides. The signing of the 22-year-old Isak would take the spending of the richest club owners in world football to more than 130 euros (NZ$209m) in the EPL’s summer transfer window.

Isak has netted 44 goals in 132 appearances for Real Sociedad in Spain and nine in 37 internationals for Sweden.

Wilson may miss Newcastle’s next five games with a hamstring injury suffered in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Monday (NZ time).

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Chris Wood of Newcastle United scores his side’s winning goal in their League Cup second round match against Tranmere Rovers.

“Chris Wood has a massive part to play,” United manager Eddie Howe said of the New Zealander after his League Cup display.

“You could see when he came on the other day when he replaced Callum Wilson [against Manchester City] I thought he played really well.

“He made a positive impact when he came on to the pitch. Chris linked play very well and made a couple of lovely passes, so he has a huge part to play.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Callum Wilson scored for Newcastle United before leaving with a hamstring injury in his side’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City at St. James Park.

“Also, the big thing with Chris is when he comes on he's helping defend set-plays and recovering back into midfield to help the team. He has got that experience and know-how which is absolutely vital at this level.”

Wood has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Newcastle and may yet start up front against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday morning (NZ time) if Isak’s transfer isn’t completed in time.

- with AP