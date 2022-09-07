Champions League: Ruthless Erling Haaland bags brace as Manchester City hammer Sevilla

Erling Haaland scored two more goals as Manchester City thrashed Sevilla in the Champions League.

Whatever the competition, whoever the opponent, Erling Haaland just cannot stop scoring for Manchester City.

Make that 12 goals in seven competitive games in the Norway striker’s first season for City after his double in a 4-0 win over Sevilla in their Champions League opener on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT).

Phil Foden and Ruben Dias scored the other goals for City in their dominant performance at Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán that was again marked by the latest clinic in opportunism by Haaland, who now has 25 goals in 21 games in the Champions League.

He scored a hat-trick on his debut in the competition for Salzburg, and was also on the scoresheet in his first game in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund.

And there was never any doubt Haaland was going to do the same for City once Kevin De Bruyne was set free in the inside-right channel by Foden’s pass, with the Belgium playmaker sending over a cross that Haaland converted from close range with a flying volley in the 21st minute.

Foden made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when he twisted and turned inside the penalty area, before sending a shot through the legs of defender Nemanja Gudelj and into the bottom corner.

Jose Breton/AP Erling Haaland has already bagged 12 goals in just seven games for Manchester City this season.

Foden was also involved in the third goal, with his shot saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou only for Haaland to be right there to tap in the rebound.

City's fourth goal, a tap-in by Dias in second-half stoppage time for his first Champions League goal, was met with whistles of derision from Sevilla's frustrated fans who have seen their team pick up only one point from four games in the Spanish league so far this season.

Haaland is showing an uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time – usually directly in front of goal – to finish off chances in his ominous early displays for City since an off-season move from Dortmund.

He has failed to score in only one of his first seven games for City – somewhat surprisingly against relegation candidate Bournemouth in the Premier League – and already has back-to-back hat tricks to his name.

Jose Breton/AP Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have already established a lethal partnership.

The De Bruyne-Haaland partnership is clicking, too, with that pair combining for three goals – all scored by Haaland – already this season.

“I try to do my job, make the right movements and create as many chances as I can and I know Erling is going to be there,” De Bruyne said. “At the moment, Erling is scoring the goals.”

If City beat Dortmund next week in a rapid reunion with his former club for Haaland, Pep Guardiola's team will head into a double-header with Group G outsiders FC Copenhagen knowing two wins would all but seal a place in the knockout stage with two games to spare, which could be important in this congested, World Cup-affected season.

“The first away game is very important, you have to set a tone,” De Bruyne said, “and we did that tonight."

Darko Bandic/AP Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic, left, scores his side's winner against Chelsea in the Croatian capital.

Zagreb claim surprise win over lacklustre Chelsea

Mislav Oršić must wish he could play English teams every week.

The Croatia forward ran from the halfway line and produced a deft finish in the 13th minute to lead Dinamo Zagreb to a surprising 1-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Group E match in the Champions League on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT).

Add that goal to the winner Oršić scored against West Ham in the Europa League last season and the hat trick he got to eliminate Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the Europa League in the 2020-21 season.

It marked a memorable start by Dinamo to their first group-stage campaign in Europe’s top competition since 2019-20, having got to this point by coming through three qualifying rounds.

Darko Bandic/AP Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly fouls Dinamo striker Mislav Orsic on a bad day for the Blues.

As for Chelsea, it was the latest disappointing result in an unconvincing start to the season for a club that spent nearly US$300 million (NZ$497 million) on refreshing its squad in the summer transfer window.

The two-time European champions dominated the match in the Croatian capital but were let down by poor finishing, which dovetailed with scrambling defence and some great saves by Dominik Livaković for the hosts.

In the second half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – making his debut for Chelsea after a deadline-day move from Barcelona and wearing a mask to protect his injured cheek – had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside against Ben Chilwell in the build-up.

Then, in a frantic finish, Reece James smashed a shot against the post before Livaković made a stunning double stop to deny Mason Mount then Hakim Ziyech.

Darko Bandic/AP Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut after a deadline-day move from Barcelona.

Ultimately, the smash-and-grab win was earned thanks to the early goal by Oršić, who met a headed flick-on by Bruno Petković in midfield by chesting the ball forward inside his own half past Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and racing clear of the newly signed French defender toward goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

As he approached Kepa, Oršić lifted the ball over the keeper and it bobbled into the net.

Kiwi an unused sub in FC Copenhagen loss

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic was an unused subsitiute for FC Copenhagen as they were thumped 3-0 in their Group G opener against Borussia Dortmund.

United States international Gio Reyna set up two goals for the hosts, who failed to advance from the group stage last season.

After Copenhagen’s Carlos Zeca hit the post in the opening minute, Dortmund captain Marco Reus and Raphaël Guerreiro scored in quick succession towards the end of the first half. England teenager Jude Bellingham added another late in the second half.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images England's Jude Bellingham scores Borussia Dortmund's third goal in their rout of FC Copenhagen.

Reus finished off a counter-attack for his 22nd goal in 57 Champions League matches, then Guerreiro completed a give and take with Reyna seven minutes later.

The 19-year-old Bellingham found the target following a series of swift passes, with the final cross coming from Reyna.

Shortly after the break, Dortmund’s reserve goalkeeper Alexander Meyer made a difficult save in his first action for the club.

Dortmund produced numerous other chances but couldn't quite find the target, while Copenhagen had a late goal annulled by the VAR for offside.

In the next round of matches, Dortmund visit City and Copenhagen host Sevilla.

Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk celebrate their stunning 4-1 away victory over RB Leipzig.

Ukrainian side earn stunning win

Shakhtar Donetsk’s unlikely quest to represent Ukraine in the Champions League started with a stunning 4-1 win at Leipzig.

The team exiled from their home city for more than eight years by Russian-backed aggression arrived in Germany with a weakened squad that played just three domestic league games this season after more than eight months without competitive action during the war.

Two goals from Marian Shved, making his full debut for Shakhtar, and late strikes by playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk and substitute Lassina Traoré routed Leipzig, who were Champions League semifinalists in 2020.

Shakhtar’s four goals came from just five attempts and started in the 16th minute when a terrible mistake from Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi far outside the penalty area presented Shved with the ball and an open goal.

Leipzig levelled with a goal by French defender Mohamed Simakan in the 57th minute but Shved restored the lead one minute later.

Michael Sohn/AP Shakhtar arrived in Germany with a weakened squad that had played just three domestic league games.

Shakhtar next host Celtic, who lost 3-0 at home to defending champions Real Madrid in the other Group F game.

That “home” game next week for Shakhtar will be at Legia Warsaw’s stadium in Poland because European competition games cannot currently be played in Ukraine for security reasons.

UEFA has banned all Russian teams from its competitions, including domestic champions Zenit St Petersburg.

Shakhtar have not played at their once-stellar Donbas Arena home since 2014 and have previously played Champions League games in Kyiv and Lviv.

Famous for hiring a crew of Brazilian players to come to eastern Ukraine, that contingent at Shakhtar is now just one because of the war. Loan signing Lucas Taylor started at right back in a starting lineup including eight homegrown players.

For Leipzig, Timo Werner played his first Champions League game for the club since the round of 16 in March 2020 – one day before the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic and European football shut down.

Werner later joined Chelsea early rather than complete that season with Leipzig, who lost in the semifinals.

Leipzig conceded four goals for the second time in four days, after losing 4-0 in the Bundesliga to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (Sunday NZT), to put pressure on coach Domenico Tedesco.

AT A GLANCE

Champions League results:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

RB Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Group F

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Copenhagen

Group H

PSG 2-1 Juventus

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa