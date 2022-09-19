Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo sent off nine seconds into French Ligue 1 match

Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, right, was shown the fastest red card in French first division history (file photo).

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will quickly want to forget this game after he was sent off just nine seconds into his side's 1-0 home defeat to Angers.

The former Barcelona central defender tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history.

“A refereeing decision that shocks me and condemned my team to start the match at a big disadvantage,” Todibo wrote on his Twitter account. “Referee's decisions at the start of this season have been very questionable and I hope the LFP (French league) does something to remedy this."

Angers also finished with 10 players after midfielder Sofiane Boufal was sent off in the 62nd minute, but Nice couldn't find an equaliser to midfielder Nabil Bentaleb's fine 20-metre strike for Angers in the 43rd.