Premier League: Darwin Núñez scores again as Liverpool beats West Ham

Darwin Núñez is finally finding his scoring touch in his first season at Liverpool – just in time for the World Cup, too.

With his first-half goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday, the Uruguay striker has now netted in three of his last four games for his best scoring run since joining Liverpool from Benfica.

Núñez is showing he has the ability to score different types of goals, his latest seeing him get in between defenders to rise and glance home a fine header from a left-wing cross by Kostas Tsimikas in the 22nd minute.

Núñez also struck the post with a dipping shot in the first half as Liverpool returned to Anfield and recorded another 1-0 win – three days after beating Manchester City by the same score on a much more intense occasion.

West Ham’s best chance for an equaliser came after Liverpool defender Joe Gomez clumsily bundled into the back of Jarrod Bowen, conceding a penalty that was awarded by the referee after a pitchside review.

Bowen got up to take the spot kick himself and it was palmed aside by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

It completed a big week for Liverpool. Since losing to Arsenal 3-2 on Oct. 9, Jurgen Klopp's team has routed Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League and earned back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

The result lifted Liverpool to seventh place, 11 points behind leader Arsenal.

Man United topple Spurs

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after scoring the clincher second goal against Spurs.

Manchester United produced arguably their most complete performance under Erik ten Hag by beating Tottenham 2-0 to move within a point of the Premier League's top four.

Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes ensured victory in a game that saw Hugo Lloris pull off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

United now sits one point behind fourth-place Chelsea and four off Tottenham, who have played a game more.

While victory prompted a rapturous response from the crowd – Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to steal the headlines when he walked off to the changing room before the final whistle blew.

The Portugal star was an unused substitute as United impressed without him.

Ten Hag is increasingly making his presence felt at Old Trafford, with standout wins against Liverpool and Premier League leader Arsenal already this season.

And Spurs became the latest big name to fall in front of United's home fans, who were repeatedly out of their seats in response to some of the slickest football they've seen from their team under the new Dutch manager.

If not for Lloris, United would have held a sizeable lead by halftime, with the goalkeeper coming up with a host of impressive saves.

But he was finally beaten by Fred and Fernandes after the break after United's dominance paid off.

United were ahead at the start of the second half – even if they relied on a touch of fortune when Fred's 47th-minute shot from outside the area was diverted past Lloris by the outstretched leg of Ben Davies.

On one of the rare occasions Tottenham did look threatening, United punished the visitors with a rapid break to make it 2-0 after 69 minutes.

Kane had seen a close-range shot blocked by De Gea – and from there United pounced, quickly moving the ball into the Spurs penalty area.

When Fred’s effort was blocked, Fernandes was quick to send a first-time shot curling past Lloris.

Fernandes and Rashford both saw further chances blocked by Lloris as United went in search for more.

Almiron on target

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022.

Miguel Almiron curled in a first-half winner as Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 for a third victory in their last four Premier League games.

The Paraguay winger hit a first-time shot from Bruno Guimaraes' lay-off and bent it from the edge of the area into the top corner in the 30th minute.

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to six games and has only lost once this season – when it conceded in stoppage time at Liverpool. It marks out the Saudi-owned club as a potential finisher in the Champions League positions this season.

All Whites striker Chris Wood came off the Newcastle bench for the final three minutes.

For Everton, who barely tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, it was a third straight defeat – after losses to Manchester United and Tottenham – that left Frank Lampard's team one point above the relegation zone.

In other games, Southampton got a much-needed 1-0 away win at Bournemouth while Brentford held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in the west London derby.

