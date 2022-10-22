Manchester United boss says Cristiano Ronaldo must face 'consequences' for storming off

Cristiano Ronaldo heads down the players' tunnel before the game had ended, after being unused substitute for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester United in its 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, United manager Erik ten Hag says.

Ronaldo headed to the changing room before the final whistle of Wednesday's (Thursday NZT) game at Old Trafford in a show of dissent and has since been omitted from United’s squad for the trip to play Chelsea on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Ten Hag held talks with Ronaldo on Friday and said the Portugal striker “remains an important part of the squad.”

However, Ten Hag said Ronaldo had to be disciplined for the sake of the culture within the team, having already been critical of the player and some of his teammates for leaving a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano early in July.

“I have to set standards and values, and control them,” Ten Hag said.

Dave Thomposon/AP Cristiano Ronaldo has not taken kindly to being left on Manchester United's bench this season.

“I set a warning at the start of the season, and the next time there has to be consequences. Otherwise when you are living together, when you are playing together – and football is a team sport – you have to fulfill certain standards and I have to control it.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo took to social media late on Thursday (Friday NZT) to explain his behaviour in the Tottenham game.

“I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment (gets) the best of us.”

Ronaldo trained away from the first team on Friday (Saturday NZT).