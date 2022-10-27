All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas returns to Dutch club PEC Zwolle on short-term deal

All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas only played 33 matches for PSV across four seasons due to injury.

All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas has signed a short-term deal with PEC Zwolle, the Dutch club where he made his name.

Thomas, 27, was a free agent after being released by PSV following an injury-hit spell with the Eredivisie giants.

He played just 33 times for the Eindhoven club over a four-year period, scoring four times.

READ MORE:

* All Whites star Ryan Thomas ruled out of World Cup playoff

* Injured All Whites star Sarpreet Singh goes to great lengths to get healthy

* All Whites star Ryan Thomas scores again for Dutch giants PSV



Thomas – who missed the All Whites’ playoff loss to Costa Rica in June with a knee complaint – has been searching for a new club since and jumped at the chance to rejoin PEC Zwolle, where he spent five successful years after signing from Western Suburbs in 2013.

The Te Puke-born schemer helped PEC Zwolle win the Dutch Cup during his debut season, scoring twice in the final in a 5-1 thrashing of powerhouse Ajax.

His impressive displays earned him a high-profile move to PSV, one of the “big three” of Dutch football alongside Ajax and Feyenoord, but now he’s delighted to be back where it all started as he looks to get his career back on track.

“At PEC Zwolle I experienced the best day of my football career, but not only that, I owe a lot to this club. They gave me the chance to play professional football in Europe almost 10 years ago,” Thomas told the club’s website after signing until the end of the season, with an option for a longer stay.

“Zwolle feels like home to me and my family. After a very nice period in Eindhoven with ups and downs, I feel stronger than ever and I'm really looking forward to playing football again.”

PEC Zwolle play in the second division of Dutch football after being relegated last season. They are currently in second place behind Heracles after 12 matches as they seek an immediate return to the top-flight.

PEC Zwolle’s director Marcel Boudesteyn said Thomas would add “great value” to the team’s midfield and play a key role in their promotion push.

”Ryan has a fantastic history here, of course. The fact that he is now returning is very good news for us on several fronts,” Boudesteyn said.

“With Ryan we have added a strong and now very experienced player to our roster who can logically be of great value in our midfield.

“Ryan has had a long rehabilitation in Eindhoven and is now training on the field again. I am hopeful that he can join the selection before the end of this year.”

Thomas made 123 appearances for PEC Zwolle in his first spell at the club, scoring eight goals.