Arsenal defender Pablo Mari among six stabbed in Milan supermarket attack

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is in hospital after being stabbed at a shopping centre near Milan.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is among six people stabbed during a frenzied knife attack in a supermarket near Milan that left one person dead, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who is currently on loan at Serie A newcomers Monza, was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack at a Carrefour supermarket in the town of Assago on Thursday afternoon, but is understood to be conscious and not in a serious condition.

A male supermarket employee in his 30s died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. Four others were injured – some seriously.

READ MORE:

* Penalty awarded after the final whistle in wild Champions League encounter

* Chelsea, Manchester City among four teams to advance in Champions League

* Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk urges Fifa to remove Iran from men's World Cup



Monza manager Raffaele Palladino and the club’s chief executive Adriano Galliani reportedly rushed to be at Mari’s bedside this evening.

“Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon,” Galliani wrote on social media.

He was later quoted by Sky Italy as saying that Mari “had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs. His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly.”

Reports in Italy say the random attack was carried out by a 46-year-old Italian man with mental health problems.

Uncredited/AP Police arrive at the scene after a 46-year-old man stabbed six people in a supermarket near Milan.

The assailant is believed to have taken a knife from the shelves of the store and began randomly stabbing people shopping inside. All of the victims have been taken to hospital.

Customers reportedly intervened to stop the man, who has since been arrested and taken into police custody. Investigators have ruled out terrorism as motive, according to Sky Italy.

"We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a lady running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened,” an eyewitness told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Mari has played 19 games for Arsenal since joining the club from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020.

Uncredited/AP Emergency services attend the scene of the random knife attack in which one person was killed.

He spent last season on loan at Italian club Udinese, before joining Monza for the current campaign.

The newly-promoted side are currently in 15th place in Serie A. Mari has made eight appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he had only just been informed of the attack following his side’s 2-0 Europa League loss to PSV Eindhoven.

“I just found out. I know Edu [Arsenal’s technical director] has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be OK.”

In a statement, Arsenal said the club was “shocked” by the news and their “thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident”.

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

- With AP