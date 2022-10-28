Antony blasted for spin move in Manchester United's Europa League win

Manchester United's Brazilian star was substituted not long after being accused of showboating in their Europa League game.

Manchester United’s Antony was substituted soon after performing a spin turn which enraged some fans and commentators – but apparently not his boss.

Late in the first half of his side’s Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol on Friday morning (NZ time) with the game scoreless, the Brazilian spun around twice while dragging the ball with his feet, when under little pressure from an opposing player.

His through ball following the move failed to find a team-mate, drawing a shake of the head from Utd manager Erik ten Hag.

Antony was replaced at halftime, but ten Hag said it wasn’t as punishment for what former Manchester United star Paul Scholes described as “showboating”.

“No. It was planned, when we scored I wanted to see Marcus [Rashford] and Cristiano [Ronaldo] close together," ten Hag said after the game, won 3-0 by United.

“A skill like that is nice as long as it is functional and you do not lose the ball then it’s okay. If it’s just a trick then I will correct him.”

Jon Super/AP Manchester United's Antony during their Europa League group E match between against Sheriff at Old Trafford.

Scholes was less impressed.

"I don't know what he's doing," he told BT Sport. "It's ridiculous. It's showboating."

"He's not beaten a man, he's not entertaining anybody."

Former player and current Sky Sports UK analyst Leroy Rosenior said he’d be happy never to see it again.

“I've seen it once, I never want to see it again. It was the most pointless bit of skill I've ever seen!”