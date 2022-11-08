Ten players sent off in Boca Juniors v Racing final by World Cup-bound referee

Ten players were sent off in the Champions Trophy final in Argentina between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

The referee who sent 10 players off in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final will officiate at the World Cup starting later this month.

Facundo Tello brandished 10 red cards as Racing Club won the game that had to be ended early because Boca Juniors had only six players left on the pitch.

Tello dished out seven red cards to Boca players – including two on the bench – with their side trailing 2-1 in extra-time. Rules state a game cannot continue if a team have fewer than seven players.

Most of the trouble began when Carlos Alcaraz's scored in the 118th for Racing in San Luis and celebrated in front of the opposition fans.

Boca Juniors players surrounded him, grabbing him by the ear and throwing the ball at him, the BBC reported. Tello sent off Alcaraz and five Boca players.

Boca's Sebastian Villa and Racing's Johan Carbonero were dismissed in the fifth minute of extra-time, while Boca's Alan Varela was shown a second yellow and subsequent red five minutes later.