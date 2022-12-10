'He had to go': Manchester United boss blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for 'unacceptable' interview

Erik Ten Hag has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo never told him he wanted to leave Manchester United and has accused the Portugal forward of using his recent TV interview to engineer a move away from the club.

United ripped up Ronaldo's contract after he criticised the club and Ten Hag, the manager, during an explosive TalkTV conversation with Piers Morgan last month.

Speaking for the first time since the controversy unfolded, Ten Hag said he knew Ronaldo's time was up as soon as the interview aired.

Ten Hag, who is in Jerez for United's warm-weather Spanish training camp, said: “I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave, it was quite clear [from the interview]. And when a player definitely doesn't want to be in this club then he has to go, clear. The interview, I think as a club you can't accept.

“To make that step, he knew the consequences. Before that he never told me [that he wanted to leave].”

In his interview, Ronaldo, 37, said he felt like he was being forced out of the club, stating he felt betrayed at his treatment and that he had no respect for his manager.

Rui Vieira/AP Cristiano Ronaldo endured an unhappy second spell at Manchester United, forcing his way out.

But Ten Hag said the only conversation he had with the forward over his future was in the summer, when Ronaldo said he was happy to stay.

The first clips of the interview aired hours after United's win against Fulham on November 13 – their last game before the World Cup break – and club staff did not know anything about the 90-minute long chat until it was teased on social media.

Agreeing that the interview showed a lack of respect, Ten Hag, the 52-year-old Dutchman who took charge at United in the summer, also admitted he was trying to manage the decline of a great player with decency and authority, only to have it thrown back in his face by the manner in which Ronaldo orchestrated his exit.

“Yes, but he chose [to do the interview],” Ten Hag said. “I don't want to spend energy on that. I would have preferred it to be a different way because I wanted to work with him. He chose another way.”

Ronaldo had a big part to play for United last season, scoring 24 goals across 38 goals in all competitions and helping the club reach the knockout stage of the Champions League. However, after missing pre-season training because of family issues – and with Ten Hag bringing new tactics and a new style of play – he fell down the pecking order.

“When he is in good shape, he is a good player and he could help us to get back and achieve the objectives we have – that is quite clear. But he wasn't,” Ten Hag said.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit for the first time.

“I like to work with world-class players. I know they can make a difference and help you achieve your objectives. That is why you want to have such players in your dressing room.

“But I have to make choices around players who are not performing and pick the best team. My accountability is in favour of the club and the team. They are the decisions I have to make. It doesn't matter who the person is, it is about how we perform now.”

Ronaldo's off-the-pitch actions have overshadowed two of the big positive moments in United's season. After a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, one of the club's best performances in recent campaigns, all the talk was about Ronaldo refusing to come on as a substitute. Then news of his interview dropped hours after the last-minute winner against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Despite the circus surrounding Ronaldo, Ten Hag said he had wanted to keep him, and admitted that had he been at a level where he could contribute to the team, they would have even considered extending his contract.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Cristiano Ronaldo found himself warming the bench for Portugal against Switzerland at the World Cup.

“Definitely not,” Ten Hag replied when asked if he would have been against keeping him at the club had he been performing. “Last year he scored 24 goals, yes? What does this team need? We need goals.”

Ten Hag hopes his team can push on in the second half of the season.

“He has such a great history, but it's the past and we have to look into the future – I don't spend my energy on it,” he said.

“I did everything to bring him into the team because I value his quality. We are in a process. We are moving on.”

