Unwanted Cristiano Ronaldo 'offered to every Champions League club'

It’s been a rough few weeks for Cristiano Ronaldo.

First, the 37-year-old star left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances after an explosive TV interview in which he declared he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag and criticised the club’s owners.

Then he was dropped to the bench during the World Cup in Qatar, watching his replacement score a hat-trick before Portugal eventually crashed out in the quarterfinals to Morocco, bringing his world title dream to an end.

And to rub further salt into Ronaldo’s wounds, his arch nemesis Lionel Messi went on to star in Argentina’s triumph to all but end the debate over who is the greatest of all time.

Following his abrupt exit from Old Trafford, Ronaldo had hoped to continue his club career in Europe, despite a lucrative offer to join Saudi club Al Nassr.

But it turns out the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is short of suitors on the continent, with the likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Napoli all turning down approaches from Ronaldo’s representatives.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo shed a few tears after his World Cup dream with Portugal ended in the quarterfinals.

German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest side to reject his overtures, with one of the club's bosses revealing that they passed up the chance to sign the fading star.

“He was also offered to us. Yes, even we were offered him,” chief executive Axel Hellman told broadcaster DAZN, before adding: “I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club.”

Frankfurt, who won last year’s UEFA Europa League title, qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after finishing second behind Tottenham in Group D.

They will play Italian Serie A leaders Napoli over two legs in February and March with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Ronaldo was desperate to sign for an elite club competing in the Champions League, which he has won five times – four with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.

He has also scored more goals than any other player in the competition’s history, with 140 to his name. Messi is second on the list with 129, but can add to that tally at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are among the favourites for this year’s title.

With little interest in his services in Europe, Ronaldo is now widely expected to accept Al Nassr’s whopping £175 million (NZ$336 million)-a-season deal in the next few days.

The Portuguese forward has been training in Dubai at former club Real Madrid’s training base ahead of the move, according to reports in Spain.