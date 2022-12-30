Remembering Pelé: Why Kiwi football great Wynton Rufer will always hold the Brazilian close to his heart

For Kiwi football legend Wynton Rufer, Pelé was an idol and a god whom he worshipped since he was a youngster.

For the finest footballer New Zealand, and Oceania, has ever produced, Pelé will always be the GOAT. And Wynton Rufer has the stories, the perspective and, would you believe, the tattoo on his chest to back it up.

The symbolism was off the charts when Rufer unwrapped a 60th birthday present from his sons, Caleb and Joshua, on Thursday. In the package were Pelé football shirts and a hoodie bearing the great man’s name on the back. Just hours later the Brazilian legend, three-time World Cup winner and standard-bearer of “the beautiful game”, died in Sao Paolo, aged 82, after a battle with cancer.

“Pelé died on my 60th birthday,” Rufer told Stuff in an emotional and reflective journey down memory lane after an outcome he said he “knew was coming”. He added: “He’s my idol. The only one greater than him is Jesus for me as a Christian. But before I was a Christian Pelé was my god.”

Rufer said he was decked out in one of the Pelé shirts the next day as news of the icon’s death emerged, though he revealed he wore an even more poignant, and permanent, mark of his respect for the transcendent Brazilian footballing genius.

“His parents called him Dico, and I’ve got that tattooed on my chest. No one knows I’ve got tattoos. I don’t mind revealing that to you, I’ve got a butterfly which is my wife and I’ve got a Kiwi and in the Kiwi it’s got Dico. Pelé’s real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, but his parents, Dondinho and Celeste, called him Dico. That tribute has been there for 30-40 years.”

Rufer has plenty of Pelé stories. Some gems too. His wife met his idol before he did. He missed him by seconds at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. He was a mumbling wreck when he finally crossed paths with the great man as part of Fifa’s football committee, and they went on to become good friends.

But their indelible link goes all the way back to when the Kiwi footballer, who would go on to play a decade in the professional leagues of Switzerland and Germany, and was named Oceania’s player of the 20th century, was just eight years old.

“I used to get really sad that I’m not going to be able to match Pelé because mathematically I can only make it when I’m 19 (which he did in 1982). They were my thoughts because I was convinced I was going to play at the World Cup, just as he had been at a similar age.

Wynton Rufer Wynton Rufer, in his 60th birthday Pelé shirt, with wife Lisa and sons Caleb, left, and Joshua.

“It was like Pelé said to his dad in 1950, when he was 10 years old and his father is crying also in front of the radio because Brazil had just lost 2-1 against Uruguay in front of 204,000 people at the Maracana when they only needed a draw to win the World Cup, Dondinho is crying and 10-year-old Pelé says, ‘don’t cry, I’m going to win the World Cup for us, And he did it.”

Wynton Rufer Wynton Rufer and his idol Pelé were chosen to pick Fifa’s centenary stamps in 2004.

Rufer, too, fulfilled his own pledge in 1982 when the All Whites made their first ever appearance at a World Cup, but it was after the final pool match against Brazil in Seville (a 4-0 defeat) that he narrowly missed meeting his idol for the first time.

“My wife met him before I did,” reflected Rufer of the occasion Lisa attended a Fifa function in Zurich while he was away on duty with the Aarau club. “I had a chance in ‘82, but missed him there as well (Rufer was still out on the pitch taking photos when the Brazilian called into the Kiwi sheds). Every All Whites player met him. I walked past him just as he was coming out and thought, ‘‘for F’s sake, what’s Pelé doing coming out of our changing-room?’ It’s why I had a crap game. I was worrying about photos and maybe I’ll see Pelé. I came in and all the players were talking about their signatures and their photos and I missed out.”

Rufer’s timing was better, if not his equanimity, in 1998 when he attended a meeting of Sepp Blatter’s newly convened football committee alongside such legends of the game as Sir Bobby Charlton, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Michel Platini and, of course, Pelé.

“He goes, ‘hey there, nice to see you again’. I look at him, he hugs me, and when we separate I’m still in shock and awe, and I tell him, ‘I’ve never met you’. A big smile crosses his face and he says, ‘well now we know each other’. I was just thinking what a dick I was.”

AP Few on the planet were capable of producing the acrobatic skills of young Pele in his footballing prime.

Since that awkward introduction Rufer got to know his idol very well as they frequently crossed paths on Fifa business. “I got invited to his 60th and his 70th birthday celebrations., There were maybe 40 people there and I’m one of them. It was pretty cool.”

And he very nearly got the great man to New Zealand, the Kiwi football legend also revealed.

“He was pure class, just a beautiful humble human being. He was married three times, and his second wife was an evangelist and gospel singer, a full on Christian and she really wanted to come to New Zealand – it was on her bucket-list. For several years I tried to get him to come but we never made it happen, and unfortunately they divorced.”

So, as the world reflects on the life of a footballing icon, you can’t let Rufer go without questioning where he places Pelé in his footballing pantheon. The greatest of all time? A long discussion ensues, with the Kiwi reliving past encounters against Maradona, among others, comparing eras, legalities, the different levels of television coverage careers received, and even working through an imaginary comparison of the greats, including himself, at their peaks.

But in the end the judgment was never in doubt: “He’s the GOAT to me, He’s No 1, Maradona is No 2 and then Messi 3, It’s close at 3, and I’d put Marco van Basten and Cruyff on the same level as Messi.”

But, of course, Pelé stands alone at the top.