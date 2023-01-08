Chris Wood misses sitter with 'rugby conversion' in Newcastle United's shock FA Cup defeat

All Whites striker spoons a shot over the bar, rugby-style as Newcastle lose 2-1 to third tier Sheffield Wednesday. Credit: SKY SPORT

All Whites striker Chris Wood had his head in his hands after missing an absolute sitter as Premier Leaguers Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup to third tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday won 2-1 after a double by striker Josh Windass, but Wood blew a golden opportunity to equalise and take the third round tie back to Tyneside.

New Zealand’s record goalscorer was teed up by a brilliant ball from Brazilian playmaker Joelinton in the 80th minute at Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

But Wood – whose glancing header had helped set up Newcastle’s earlier goal – elected to hit a first-time shot and succeeded only in blazing the ball over the bar.

As Wood hung his head disconsolately, a television commentator said: “He’s converted it in a rugby sense”, before going “dear, oh dear’’ after seeing the replay.

Wood’s flub meant Newcastle – who haven’t won a trophy for 54 years since a European Fairs Cup final victory in 1969.

The glaring miss won’t help the 31-year-old Kiwi’s cause for more game time with Newcastle, who had been unbeaten in their last 15 games before the Sheffield slip-up.

Andrew Kearns/Camera Sport via G/Getty Images Newcastle United's Chris Wood spoons his shot over the bar in a 2-1 FA Cup tie defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

He started on the bench at Hillsborough, but replaced starting centre forward Alexander Izak at halftime after Newcastle had rested England striker Callum Wilson.

Wood has had plenty of plaudits during his career, but his miss provoked some emotional responses.

The Newcastle Chronicle’s live blog said: “Wood should have equalised for Newcastle! The substitute has a one-on-one following great play from Joelinton, but he spoons the shot well over!”

Former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer was pictured with his head in his hands in a television commentary box after Wood’s failure to make the score 2-2.

Andrew Kearns/Camera Sport via G/Getty Images Chris Wood shows his disappointment after failing to score.

Ex-England centreback Martin Keown said on BBC One: “Wood just has to pick his spot and he gets it all wrong. It really is a shocking finish.

“If you're the centre forward you can be the hero but then you carry that burden with you when you miss.”

Ten minutes before his miss, Wood had played a crucial part in Newcastle’s goal when his header from a corner by England right back Kieran Trippier was turned in by substitute Bruno Guimares.

But Wood – who has 54 EPL career goals – has scored just four times in 34 league and cup appearances since joining Newcastle in January 2022.

Nick Potts Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass scores his second goal against Newcastle.

Windass – the Wednesday striker – can’t seem to stop scoring. The 28-year-old went into the Newcastle game fresh from a hat-trick against Cambridge United as Sheffield extended their unbeaten run in League One to 13 games under highly-regarded manager Darren Moore.

Named man of the match against the Magpies, Windass told the BBC: “It was enjoyable. We’ve been on a good run of form … it was a good performance. It’s always nice to score. I’ve been in good form. It’s nice to score.”

Owen Humphreys/AP Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, (R) celebrates one of his two goals in a 5-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Alexis Mac Allister and Harry Kane returned to English football after the World Cup in very different states of minds – one as a champion, the other distraught after a costly missed penalty.

They both slipped back into action seamlessly.

Mac Allister, who starred in Argentina’s run to the title in Qatar, was a halftime replacement for Brighton after his extended break back home to celebrate and scored twice in the team's 5-1 win over second-tier Middlesbroug.

Kane, the England striker who missed a late penalty in the loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals, has been back for a while and has settled into a strong run of scoring form for Tottenham.

His fourth goal in four games came in Tottenham's 1-0 win over third-tier Portsmouth in the third round. Kane exchanged a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling a shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute.

Kane is still looking to win a first trophy in his career, with Tottenham last claiming a major piece of silverware in 2008.

There was one big surprise as the country's biggest clubs joined the famous old competition in the last 64, with Premier League team Nottingham Forest beaten by second-tier Blackpool 4-1.

Kin Cheung/AP Harry Kane fired Tottenham Hotspur ahead against Portsmouth.

Another Premier League team to be eliminated was Bournemouth, at home by second-tier leader Burnley 4-2.

Forest and Bournemouth fielded weakened lineups with their priority being survival in the top-flight in their first year back.

Also in the third round, Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace 2-1 and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for 2021 champion Leicester in its 1-0 win at fourth-tier Gillingham. Fulham won at second-tier Hull 2-0.

Non-league Wrexham beat secnd-tier Coventry City 4-3 away to make the fourth round.

Jon Super/AP Liverpool's Cody Gakpo played his first game for Liverpool in a draw with Wolves.

Cody Gakpo made his debut for Liverpool in the defending champion’s entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton.

The Netherlands forward, who joined from PSV Eindhoven last week, played 84 minutes before being substituted, having provided the pass from which Mohamed Salah scored to make it 2-1.

Hwang Hee-chan equalised in the 66th and Wolves had what the team thought was a late winner by Toti ruled out for a narrow offside in the buildup.

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez canceled out the opener by Goncalo Guedes, which came after a mistake by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The last time Vincent Kompany was seen in the FA Cup, he was lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium on his final appearance for Manchester City after its 6-0 win over Watford in the title match.

Now back in English soccer as manager of Burnley, he is making more memories in the famous old competition.

Andrew Matthews/PA via AP Burnley's Manuel Benson (R) scores against Bournemouth.

His team’s 4-2 win at Bournemouth didn't come as a big surprise, given Burnley is top of the Championship and only five places lower in the pyramid.

“I think you treat the FA Cup the same as the league,” the former Belgium international said. “We felt we wanted to do well in the competition.”

Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace 2-1 with a come-from-behind win – secured by Adam Armstrong’s goal after a goalkeeper mistake – that will come as a relief for its manager.

Said Benrahma scored a long-range goal to earn West Ham a place in round four but there was a muted celebration afterward.

The goal in the 1-0 win came against his former club, Brentford, which he left in January 2021 to move to West Ham.

On Friday (Saturday NZ time), Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 to kick off the round.