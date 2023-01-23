Eddie Nketiah strikes late to give Arsenal thrilling win over Manchester United

Arsenal’s academy products are keeping the club’s Premier League title challenge on track.

Eddie Nketiah netted twice – including a 90th-minute winner – and Bukayo Saka also scored to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday (Monday NZT) to maintain some breathing room atop the table.

The victory keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand and adds another big result against a top rival for Mikel Arteta’s team this season – following wins over Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

This one came courtesy of two players – Nketiah and Saka – who came out of the club's Hale End academy and were four and two years old, respectively, when Arsenal last won the league 19 years ago.

“You could see how badly we wanted it – for us, for our fans," Nketiah said. “We kept pushing and pushing.”

United are the only team to have beaten Arsenal this season, and – with Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham both watching on in the stands – looked set to deal Arteta’s team another blow when Lisandro Martinez equalised in the 59th minute.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah watches as his back-heeled flick beats David De Gea in injury time.

But Arsenal were finally rewarded for a period of relentless pressure over the last 10 minutes, with David De Gea having already denied Nketiah once from close range.

The Arsenal striker, who is filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus, was in the right place again to stick out his foot and poke in a deflect shot from Odegaard.

The celebrations were put on hold as VAR reviewed a possible offside, but the Emirates crowd erupted again when the goal was awarded.

“When you see that purple screen (for a VAR check), your heart goes a bit,” Nketiah said.

Of the many big moments in Arsenal’s season so far, that may have been the biggest.

City’s win over Wolves earlier on Sunday had temporarily cut the gap to just two points and Arsenal needed a response to prevent its title credentials from being questioned.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” Arteta said. “The second half especially, the performance was incredible. To win it in that way makes it even better.”

For United, it was a first league loss since November 6 and further halts the club's momentum following a midweek draw against Crystal Palace. A great run before that had seen United put themselves in position for a surprising title challenge, but Erik ten Hag's team are now 11 points adrift of Arsenal, having played a game more.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United ahead with a long-range strike beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

“It’s hard to accept when you lose in the last stage of the game,” Ten Hag said. “We made mistakes with all three goals. Normally we are better in such situations. It can’t happen.”

It started well for United, as Marcus Rashford put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike in the 17th minute. Rashford forced a turnover from Thomas Partey, then dribbled past the Arsenal midfielder before unleashing a perfectly placed 25-yard strike that snuck inside the near post.

Arsenal didn’t panic, though, and responded seven minutes later.

Granit Xhaka delivered a cross from the left of the area toward Nketiah, who leaped high at the far post to head past De Gea.

In a frantic game that often featured end-to-end action and chances at both sides, Saka gave Arsenal the lead for the first time in the 53rd minute when he collected the ball on the left flank, drove past Christian Eriksen and then curled in a strike from 25 yards that beat De Gea at the far post.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez jumps for joy after heading in the equaliser.

But goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a rare mistake as he collided with his own defender when trying to collect a corner, spilling the ball to Martinez – who reacted quickly to head in the equaliser.

Saka nearly executed a near-replica of his goal as Arsenal chased a winner, but his shot took a deflection off Eriksen’s leg that time and hit the post.

Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard came on in the 82nd minute and played a part in the buildup to Arsenal’s winner, exchanging passes with the excellent Oleksandr Zinchenko before the ball fell to Odegaard in the area.

The Norwegian’s shot took a deflection and may have been heading inside the far post regardless, but Nketiah stuck out his leg to make sure.

“It wasn’t our best start to a game,” Saka said. “But we showed character. ... We have to stay humble. It’s only halfway through the season."

Sky Sport Manchester City forward Erling Haaland continues his prolific form with a treble against Wolves.

Haaland hat-trick closes gap at top

Erling Haaland scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick of the season to lead Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton as Pep Guardiola’s midweek message got through to the champions on Sunday (Monday NZT).

The Norway striker’s three-goal burst in a 14-minute spell either side of halftime lifted him to 25 for the season. That is more than any player managed last season, when Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min shared the Golden Boot with 23 goals.

The quickest a player had previously scored four hat-tricks in the Premier League was former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, in 65 appearances. It has taken Haaland just 19 matches to achieve the feat as he continues to take English football by storm in his first season playing in the country of his birth.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester City striker Erling Haaland slots home his second against Wolves from the penalty spot.

Guardiola had delivered a rocket to his players and the club’s fans after the 4-2 comeback win over Tottenham on Thursday (Friday NZT), saying they lacked the passion and desire to fuel second-place City’s bid to claw back its deficit to Arsenal that stood at five points at kickoff.

The crowd was more in voice at Etihad Stadium this time and City’s performance seemed more energetic, albeit against an opponent battling relegation.

Haaland opened the scoring by heading home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross in the 40th minute, just as City was starting to create chances at will.

The wave of attacks continued after the break and Ilkay Gundogan was fouled in the area by Ruben Neves to give Haaland the chance to add a second from the penalty spot. He sent goalkeeper Jose Sa the wrong way in the 50th minute.

Sa then sloppily gave the ball away to Riyad Mahrez as he tried to play out from the back. Mahrez could have shot himself but chose to slip a short pass to Haaland, who stroked in a calm finish to complete his hat-trick.

His others also came at the Etihad, against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in successive home league games.

Haaland was denied the chance to add to his tally because he was substituted in the 61st minute to a standing ovation.

Dave Thompson/AP Erling Haaland heads home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross to give Manchester City a 40th-minute lead.

Leeds’ winless run continues

Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday (Monday NZT).

The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch's team sit just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended their club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Leeds, who were in dire need of all three points after winning only two of their previous 15 in the top flight.

Jon Super/AP Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto came closest to breaking the deadlock at Elland Road.

Brentford’s David Raya was the busier goalkeeper, producing the game’s decisive save when turning aside Willy Gnonto’s second-half effort. However, Leeds lacked the quality around the penalty area to seriously test the visitors.

Leeds' club-record signing, Georginio Rutter, remained on the bench and that only added to the home fans’ irritation.

Brentford, who headed into this weekend’s round of fixtures above Liverpool and Chelsea in the standings, climbed back into eighth place.