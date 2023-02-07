Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu 'trapped under rubble' after Turkey earthquake

A former English Premier League footballer is reportedly trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Ghana international Christian Atsu – who had spells at Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United – hasn’t been seen or heard from since the deadly quake struck, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2600 people.

The 31-year-old Atsu signed for Chelsea from Portuguese giants FC Porto back in 2013 but never played a competitive game for the club, being loaned out to Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

He impressed at St James Park, scoring five goals in 32 appearances to earn a permanent move. The tricky winger played a further 75 games for the Magpies, adding three more goals to his tally before joining Saudi side Al-Raed in 2021.

Atsu signed for Turkish Süper Lig outfit Hatayspor last summer and scored their winning goal against Kasımpaşa at the weekend in the seventh minute of injury time.

In his final post on social media on Sunday, Atsu said he was “happy to be on the scoresheet” in an “important win for the team”.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Christian Atsu is put under pressure by Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere while playing for Newcastle in 2017.

Reports in Turkey say a search and rescue operation is currently under way for the Ghanaian after two of his team-mates and members of technical staff were pulled from the rubble.

Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Ozat told Turkish media that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was destroyed by the powerful early morning quake.

“Praying for some positive news,” Atsu’s former club Newcastle said in a social media post.

The earthquake was centred in Kahramanmaraş province in the southeast of the country. Atsu’s Hatayspor club is based in the southern city of Antakya.

Hatayspor director Taner Savut is also missing, along with 14 volleyball players, handball international Cemal Kutahya and 30 to 40 wrestlers from a team based in Kahramanmaras.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Turkaslan, who plays for Turkish second division side Yeni Malatyaspor, was later found dead after being pulled from the rubble.

According to Turkish media reports, several players from the third-tier Marasspor team may also have been staying in a hotel destroyed by the quake.

One of Atsu’s team-mates, Onur Ergun, was reported missing but later posted on Instagram that he was safe and well.

“Thank you very much to everyone who called and asked,' the midfielder wrote. “The news is not true. I'm fine.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning following the disaster, which he said was the country’s worst since a 1939 quake that killed 33,000 people.

The quake was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Hours later, a second 7.5 magnitude jolt, which was possibly an aftershock, struck more than 100 kilometres away from the epicentre of the earthquake and caused more destruction.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Christian Atsu played 107 times for Newcastle United between 2017 and 2021, scoring eight goals.

Turkish authorities said more than 3700 buildings were destroyed. The death toll is expected to rise.

Ghana Football Association spokesman Henry Asante-Twum wrote in an email to The Associated Press that they had no news of Atsu and Ghana's international relations department was seeking information from Turkish authorities.

Ibrahim Kwarteng, a friend of Atsu, said he had tried calling Atsu but couldn't reach him.

“We are only praying that he will be found,” Kwarteng said.

Kwarteng runs a foundation in Ghana that helps former prisoners convicted of petty crimes to be reintegrated into society after their release from jail. He said Atsu was the single largest donor to the foundation.

- Additional reporting by AP