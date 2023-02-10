Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals in Saudi Pro League game

Days after turning 38, Cristiano Ronaldo shows he hasn't lost his goalscoring touch with four goals for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team on Thursday (Friday NZT), bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.

Four days after his 38th birthday, Ronaldo scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United joined Al Nassr after the World Cup in Qatar.

The Portugal star signed a contract through to June 2025.

Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.