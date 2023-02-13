Premier League: Marcus Rashford scores again as both Manchester teams notch EPL wins

Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season to set up Manchester United's away win at Elland Road.

Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho also struck as Erik ten Hag's team moved to within five points of leaders Arsenal while second-placed Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 to remain three points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand.

United had their title hopes dented by Leeds in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but made up for that by picking up three points at Elland Road.

Jon Super/AP Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates with Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch.

Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) meant United had the chance to cut the Londoners' lead and move into title contention.

Rashford has 13 goals in his last 16 games and is leading his team's charge towards the top of the table.

He broke the deadlock after 80 minutes with a clinical header and Garnacho made certain of the win five minutes later.

Wout Weghorst thought he had added a third, but that goal was ruled out for offside.

Jon Super/AP Marcus Rashford (R) after scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Leeds.

The win will feed the growing belief United can mount an unlikely title challenge in a bid to be crowned English champions for the first time since 2013.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea celebrated his 400th appearance with a clean sheet.

"Today wasn't about that, it was about winning the game and we did it so now I can enjoy the 400 Premier League games,’’ de Gea told Sky Sports.

“It's great to come here, play like we did today. Clean sheet, three massive points and 400 games perfect day."

City rally

Pep Guardiola has been trying to get a reaction from his out-of-sorts Manchester City players. Perhaps the Premier League has done the job for him.

At the end of a week when the defending champions were accused of breaching a slew of financial regulations, Guardiola's players issued a defiant response on the field by beating Aston Villa 3-1.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester City's Jack Grealish (R) crosses ahead of a challenge by Aston Villa's Ashley Young.

Another win at Arsenal on Wednesday and City will move to the top of the Premier League for the first time since August and wipe out the eight-point gap that separated the teams as recently as January 19.

It is a turnaround that hardly looked likely when City lost 1-0 to Tottenham last week in a match that saw Guardiola bench star player Kevin de Bruyne in his attempts to get his team's title defence on track.

But Arsenal has also been stuttering – dropping five points over the last two weeks, including the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday – to give hope to rivals City and Manchester United.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (R) celebrates after netting the third goal.

If Arsenal fans hoped City's latest legal fight to clear its name would be a distraction, the evidence on Sunday was more that it could have a galvanising effect.

The home crowd at the Etihad Stadium jeered the Premier League anthem before kick-off and sang songs about its owners, Abu Dhabi's ruling family.

And it only took four minutes for the team to give fans something to cheer when Rodri opened the scoring.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a second in the 39th and Riyad Mahrez hit a third from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the half.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Villa in the 61st, but the job was effectively done by the break.

Guardiola could even afford to take off leading scorer Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias at half-time as his thoughts likely turned to that midweek trip to Emirates Stadium and a top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal.