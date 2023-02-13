Premier League: Marcus Rashford scores again as Manchester United beat Leeds

Marcus Rashford (R) after scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Leeds.

Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho also struck as Erik ten Hag's team moved to within five points of leader Arsenal.

United had their title hopes hit by Leeds in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but made up for that by picking up three points at Elland Road.

Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) meant United had the chance to cut the Londoners' lead and move into title contention.

Rashford has 13 goals in his last 16 games and is leading his team's charge toward the top of the table.

He broke the deadlock after 80 minutes with a clinical header from 6m and Garnacho made certain of the win five minutes later.

Jon Super/AP Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates with Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch.

Wout Weghorst thought he had added a third, but that goal was ruled out for offside.

The win will feed the growing belief United can mount an unlikely title challenge in a bid to be crowned English champions for the first time since 2013.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea celebrated his 400th appearance with a clean sheet.

"Today wasn't about that, it was about winning the game and we did it so now I can enjoy the 400 Premier League games,’’ de Gea told Sky Sports.

“It's great to come here, play like we did today. Clean sheet, three massive points and 400 games perfect day."