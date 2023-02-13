'Human error' in VAR process at Arsenal, Brighton games as apologies issued to EPL clubs

The Gunners' lead could be cut after struggling to put away the Bees in London derby.

Referees chief Howard Webb contacted Arsenal and Brighton after "significant errors” in their respective Premier League matches on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said Webb explained there had been “human error” during the VAR process in both games.

Ivan Toney’s equaliser in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Arsenal should have been ruled out for an offside in the buildup, while Brighton had a first-half goal by Pervis Estupinan wrongly disallowed for offside in its 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

“PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday," the PGMOL said. “Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had criticised the decision to award Toney’s goal.

Arteta was unhappy with the decision to allow the goal to stand and approached referee Peter Bankes at the final whistle.

“If we apply what the referees tell us every single week before the games, that as blockers if you are offside you are offside it does not matter the phase, it is offside,” Arteta told media.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Ivan Toney scores for Brentford against Arsenal, but referees officials have declared the goal should have been disallowed for offside.

Upon review, PGMOL has now decided that Christian Norgaard, who supplied the pass to Toney, should have been ruled offside.

Brighton officials have accepted the apology about the non-award of Estupinan’s goal.

"The lines drawn in the VAR room to determine whether Pervis was in an offside position were drawn incorrectly, and the goal should have stood,’’ the club said in a statement to The Daily Mail. “While hugely disappointed by the error, the club's accepted PGMOL's apology and will not be making any further comment."