Tottenham fall to narrow first-leg defeat to AC Milan in Champions League

Brahim Diaz's early goal gives AC Milan a 1-0 first leg victory over Tottenham in their last 16 tie.

An early goal was enough for troubled AC Milan to edge Tottenham 1-0 on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) in their first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years.

Brahim Díaz netted in the seventh minute to give Milan a slender advantage to take to London when the teams meet again in the second leg of the round of 16 on March 8.

It was a miserable return to San Siro for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who endured only his second loss against Milan in 15 matches as coach.

READ MORE:

* Fifa targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year

* David Beckham approached to front Manchester United takeover bids

* Cody Gakpo on target as Liverpool beat Everton in Premier League



The former Inter Milan and Juventus coach had engineered 10 victories over the Rossoneri.

It was also Tottenham’s second straight defeat since Conte returned to the dugout following gallbladder surgery. Spurs lost 4-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

For Milan, it is a further sign that things might be turning around after a tough run. Milan were winless in their past seven matches, including losing their previous four, before last week’s 1-0 win over Torino.

Luca Bruno/AP AC Milan's Brahim Diaz put the hosts in front early on in their Champions League last 16 with Tottenham.

The match at the San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014.

And the Rossoneri got their return off to the perfect start. Théo Hernandez saw his shot parried by Fraser Forster and Tottenham's goalkeeper then did brilliantly to claw away Diaz’s effort from the rebound but the Milan midfielder bundled in from point-blank range on the second attempt.

In a tight match, there were few goalscoring opportunities and neither goalkeeper was really tested.

Luca Bruno/AP AC Milan's goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu makes a save from lurking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Ciprian Tătărușanu, who faced criticism during Milan’s dismal run, pulled off a fantastic double save on the stroke of halftime.

He did well to deny Son Heung-Min then even better to clear the danger after Harry Kane’s follow-up came off the underside of the crossbar. However, it wouldn’t have counted anyway as Son had been offside.

Milan should have wrapped up the win in the final 12 minutes but first substitute Charles De Ketelaere saw his close-range header cleared by Spurs midfielder Ivan Perišić and shortly afterwards Malick Thiaw headed narrowly wide of the left post from six yards out.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Kylian Mbappe fires a shot on goal during PSG’s 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

Bayern add to struggling PSG's woes

Paris Saint-Germain's dismal form continued as the French champions lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League clash.

A third straight loss made it five defeats in 11 games this year for Christophe Galtier's team.

Bayern winger Kingsley Coman volleyed home inside the penalty area from Alphonso Davies’ left-wing cross in the 53rd minute for the only goal of the game.

The Paris-raised Coman, who PSG sold to Juventus when he was 18, held his hands up to show he wasn't celebrating scoring against his former club – again.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Paris-born Kingsley Coman refused to celebrate his winner for Bayern Munich against his former club.

When Bayern won the last of their six Champions League titles in 2020, they beat PSG 1-0 with Coman heading home the winner.

World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé made an unexpectedly quick recovery from injury and had two would-be goals disallowed for offside after coming on in the second half.

The return leg is on March 8.

PSG were eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16 last season and have never won the competition.