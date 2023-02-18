English referees to wear body cameras during games to tackle scourge of abuse

Around 100 grassroots football referees in England will wear body cameras as part of a trial to tackle physical and verbal abuse.

Almost seven years after The Telegraph first revealed widespread support for the idea among officials, the Football Association have introduced trials in four adult grassoots leagues, starting this weekend in Middlesbrough.

This followed a request last June to football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), following warnings since 2016 that many referees were operating in fear of physical violence.

The situation has further spiralled this season when, despite an FA warning of tough action back in August, stories of abuse have been widespread.

The aim of the trial is to explore whether the use of body cameras improve behaviour and respect towards referees in the grassroots game. The FA has partnered with Reveal Media, who produce the body cams, to help introduce the technology for selected grassroots referees in four adult grassroots leagues across Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Worcester and Essex.

Around 100 referees will wear the cameras over the next three months and, crucially, the footage can be accepted as evidence in a disciplinary hearing.

A common issue for referees is providing evidence following physical or verbal abuse when many of the players, coaches or supporters may know the aggressor and are therefore unwilling to testify in a disciplinary case. It has left some referees feeling like it is not worth reporting even serious incidents of violence or feeling deeply let-down when a case is unproven.

If successful, the FA will consider rolling out the trail across more grassroots leagues from the start of next year.

Mohammed, a referee for the North Riding FA, said that it was a defining moment for referees: “For me, prevention is better than a cure,” he said. “We don’t want to be reporting misbehaviour about misconduct from players and fining them. We’d rather it didn’t happen.”

The Telegraph reported fears earlier this season that a referee will be killed before harsher sanctions are brought in and how a man was arrested on suspicion of a “serious assault” on a football referee in Lancashire.

The Merseyside Football League, which has more than 150 teams, also cancelled all of its matches one weekend Christmas in direct response to “multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour”.

Match officials have also been considering whether to hold a national strike.

Under the headline, ‘Enough Is Enough’, the FA had taken the unusual step at the start of the season of writing to every grassroots participant, whether coach, player or parent, to warn that ‘inappropriate’ behaviour went too far last season and that they will consider harsher sanctions.

A questionnaire this season by the BBC found that, out of 927 respondents, 293 grassroots referees had experienced physical abuse from a player, spectator or coach.

Almost all of the respondents (98%) had also experienced verbal abuse and more than a third said that the abuse had affected their mental health.

Specific examples from the questionnaire include a referee chased off the pitch by the whole team, a referee assaulted on five different occasions, and a young female referee teased about the size of her chest.

The most in-depth published research into the scale of the problem was conducted before lockdown by Dr Tom Webb at the University of Portsmouth who uncovered stark differences between grassroots football in England compared to Holland and France.

In Holland, just 2.2% of referees said that they experienced verbal abuse in every game or couple of games. This figure was 14.4% in France but rocketed to 60% when English officials were asked the exact same question in 2015.

The FA has said that it is determined to tackle the issue head-on “through stronger sanctions, leading innovations and a new three-year refereeing strategy.”

Chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Referees are the lifeblood of our game. We have listened to feedback from the referee community, and we hope this trial will have a positive impact on the behaviour towards them – so that ultimately they can enjoy officiating in a safe and inclusive environment."