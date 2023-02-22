Vinicius Jr, Benzema grab doubles as Real Madrid stun Liverpool 5-2 in Champions League

Down 2-0, the Champions League titleholders ran in five unanswered goals to take a commanding aggregate lead.

While both Real Madrid and Liverpool are rightly considered Champions League royalty, there can only be one king.

Down by two goals after 14 minutes on Tuesday, defending champion Madrid came back to win 5-2 in a classic at Anfield and take a commanding lead into the second leg of the round of 16 matchup.

Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema scored two goals each to stun Liverpool and confirm the Spanish giant will take some stopping in their defence of the trophy.

If anything, this Madrid team looks more complete than the one that beat Jurgen Klopp's team in last year’s Paris final. Yet this was a win that echoed the memorable comebacks that led to that record-extending 14th Champions League title.

Darwin Nunez put Liverpool ahead after four minutes and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

In the face of a typically daunting Anfield atmosphere, the visitors looked in danger of buckling under the pressure until Vinicius Jr sparked a rousing fightback.

The Brazil international pulled one back in the 21st and evened the score in the 36th.

Jon Super/AP Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal in a 5-2 rout of Liverpool at Anfield.

Madrid took control after the break when Eder Militao headed the visitors in front two minutes into the second half.

Benzema's double in the 55th and 67th means the quarterfinals are in sight for Madrid, while Liverpool is left hoping for a near miracle in the Bernabeu.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson thought the Reds played well for most of the first half but paid dearly for second half lapses.

"We made too many mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time tonight,’’ the England World Cup midfielder told BT Sport.

"A lot was [down to] their quality. We didn't help ourselves for sure. We didn't defend it [Real's third goal] well enough. After that there was a few balls [where] we could do better. The game went away from us at that point.”

Napoli win at Frankfurt

Michael Probst/AP Napoli's Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after scoring his side's opening goal against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Victor Osimhen scored again Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) to help Napoli to a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Nigeria forward scored his 10th goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions, opening the scoring in the 40th minute after a period of concerted pressure from the visitors.

Osimhen had just hit the post and teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved by Frankfurt captain Kevin Trapp as he faced deafening whistles from the home supporters.

Michael Probst/AP Frankfurt's goalkeeper and captain Kevin Trapp saves a penaltyNapoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia .

Buoyed by Kvaratskhelia’s penalty miss, Frankfurt began pushing forward as the jubilant fans got louder and the game wilder.

Hirving Lozano capitalised on the extra space, racing down the right wing and crossing for Osimhen’s easy finish at the back post. They repeated the trick a minute later, but this time the goal was chalked out for offside.

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the second goal in the 65th by finishing a wonderful team move with a sweeping, curled shot inside the far post after Kvaratskhelia back-heeled the ball into his path. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa had played the Georgian in with a weighted through ball.

Frankfurt’s hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a major blow minutes before when star forward Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for catching Anguissa with his open sole as both went for the ball. It means the French forward will be suspended for the second leg in Naples.

Frankfurt supporters set off a large pyrotechnic display behind one of the goals at the start of the game, partly in protest against local authorities after failing to reach agreement on a planned choreography due to safety concerns.

There was a heavy police presence at and around what was considered a high-risk game due to some of the supporters’ urge for violence. Police made nine arrests the night before and were prepared for more trouble later on Tuesday.

Napoli’s supporters were shepherded to the stadium in an attempt to keep them away from the home fans, while there was also a large buffer area around their section in the stadium to ensure no contact between the rivals.

Napoli, who lead Serie A by 15 points, seemed rattled early on with uncharacteristic mistakes before Osimhen settled the visitors' nerves.