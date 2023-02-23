Manchester City held 1-1 by Leipzig in last 16 of Champions League

Joško Gvardiol stifled the threat of Manchester City star Erling Haaland before scoring himself to earn Leipzig a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup in the Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

The Croatia centre back, nicknamed “Little Pep” because of the similarities of his last name with that of City manager Pep Guardiola, headed home the equaliser in the 70th minute after Leipzig finally got to grips with the English champions.

City dominated the first half without Haaland, its top scorer, getting a sight on goal and Riyad Mahrez netted the 27th-minute opener after Ilkay Gundogan flicked through a pass from Jack Grealish.

As Haaland grew frustrated in the second half, City lost control of the game and Leipzig posed more of a threat, creating the better chances.

It leaves the match well-poised heading into the second leg on March 14 in Manchester as City looks to win their first Champions League title.

Andreas Gora/AP Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's goal against Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany.

Guardiola held a mini-debrief with his players on the field after the final whistle, clearly unhappy at seeing the team throw away the advantage after a first-half performance that could have led to more than just Mahrez’s 20th Champions League goal.

Haaland had only seven touches before half-time – none of them coming in Leipzig’s penalty area – and he had only one opportunity in the whole match, when he got free down the right midway through the second half and snatched at a shot that dribbled wide.

Leipzig’s extra intensity and aggression paid off as the German team finally showed why it had lost just one of its 20 previous matches in all competitions.

Michael Sohn/AP Manchester City's Erling Haaland had a frustrating night against Leipzig.

Benjamin Henrichs side-footed wide when he was one on one with goalkeeper Ederson, who got down well to deny Andre Silva.

However, Ederson was left stranded when Marcel Halstenberg swung over a left-wing cross and 21-year-old Gvardiol – one of the best defenders at last year's World Cup and among Europe's most sought-after young players – got above Ruben Dias to nod the ball into an unguarded net.

Michael Sohn/AP Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola speaks to Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

When Leipzig last visited City's Etihad Stadium, it was routed 6-3 in a wild group-stage game in the Champions League last season. Christopher Nkunku scored a hat trick for Leipzig on that night and the France striker came on as a substitute in the second half, stepping up his sharpness after a left knee injury sustained in training in November just before flying out to the World Cup.

Nkunku might be fit to start the second leg when City should have Kevin De Bruyne available again. The playmaker was absent on Wednesday because of an illness.

In the day’s other Champions League game Romelu Lukaku scored late to fire Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over 10-man Porto.

It was Lukaku’s first goal since October and took his tally to just four since returning from Chelsea in the offseason. Porto midfielder Otávio was sent off following a second yellow card 12 minutes from time.