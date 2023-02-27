Australian manager Ange Postecoglou guides Celtic to third trophy in League Cup derby final

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy after a win over Rangers in the Hampden Park final.

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored twice in Celtic's 2-1 win over Rangers in the League Cup final, gifting a third Scottish trophy to the Bhoys' Australian manager Ange Postecoglou and a first to Socceroo midfielder Aaron Mooy.

A minute before the end of a breathless first half at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sunday, the predatory Japan striker Furuhashi tapped in from close range before netting a similar effort in the 56th minute to put Postecoglou's side in a commanding position.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos reduced the deficit 10 minutes later but a spirited Light Blues fightback fell short and indeed Celtic could have stretched their lead in the closing moments.

It was another trophy for Postecoglou, who's now won the League Cup twice and the Scottish Premiership in less than two seasons at Parkhead, with the prospect of more to come later this season in the Scottish Cup and the league again.

READ MORE:

* More misery for Graham Potter as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League

* Wellington Phoenix striker gets to 10 goals faster than Paul Ifill and Roy Krishna

* Late draw keeps Wellington Phoenix in strong position after month on the road

* Erling Haaland scores record goal in Manchester City's easy win at Bournemouth



Champions Celtic have a nine-point lead over their city rivals at the top of the Premiership and, on the strength of this performance, it looks like they will take all the beating.

Midfielder Mooy recovered from a knock to take his place in the side and rewarded Postecoglou with another fine performance, before being brought off just past the hour mark.

Mooy was instrumental in the first goal, sending left-back Greg Taylor running down the left to deliver the cut-back that Furuhashi knocked into an empty net from five yards for his 23rd goal of the season.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Celtic’s Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy fires a shot against Rangers.

It was a deserved interval lead for Celtic and they pressed home their advantage after the break, Japan midfielder Reo Hatate cutting the ball back for Furuhashi to again knock the ball into an empty net.

Rangers, sensing the game was heading out of their reach, fought back and when James Tavernier's free-kick from the left fell to Morelos at the back post, his right-footed strike had enough to beat Joe Hart.

Postecoglou told the BBC he would forever remember the moment.

"Moments like this, you want to get the whole experience. You watch the players, the fans, what it means to them. I take great pride in it.

"It's a day I'll remember forever. We've been consistent for a very long time. We don't let our standards slip in terms of our football.”

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Celtic matchwinner Kyogo Furuhashi shows his delight at securing the silverware.

Celtic are now in sight of a treble – league title, League Cup and Scottish Cup – but Postecoglou refused to look too far ahead.

“You start every season hoping it's a special season," he said. "But we'll enjoy tonight and it's important we celebrate tonight because the staff and the players, everyone at the football club have worked hard for this.”

He hailed matchwinner Furuhashi as “such a clever player and he wants the big moments. He delivered again”.