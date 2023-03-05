Premier League: Arsenal stay in control of title race with Reiss Nelson's last-gasp goal

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson(second, R) is congratulated after scoring the winner against Bournemouth.

Arsenal pulled off a stirring second-half recovery to stay in control of the English Premier League title race on Saturday, securing a dramatic win over Bournemouth with virtually the last kick of the game.

Reiss Nelson – a substitute making just his third league appearance of the season – was the unlikely scorer in the seventh minute of injury time, smashing in a left-foot shot from the edge of the area to seal a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's three goals came from the 62nd minute, just when it looked like relegation-threatened Bournemouth was going to pull off the most unlikely of victories. Bournemouth went ahead through Philip Billing after 9.11 seconds, the second-fastest goal in league history.

Ultimately, nothing changed in the title race, with second-placed Manchester City beating Newcastle 2-0 at home to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

The top two are separated by five points with 12 games left.

Big-spending Chelsea pulled out a big win to ease some of the pressure on manager Graham Potter, beating Leeds 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday thanks to a rare goal by one of the club’s most expensive signings.

Wesley Fofana headed in from a corner in the 53rd minute for the young centrebacks’ first league goal in English football, giving Chelsea only a second win in its last 11 games in all competitions.

David Cliff/AP Chelsea's head coach Graham Potter reacts during the win over Leeds.

Chelsea’s dreadful recent form came despite a splurge in the January market that took its spending over the last two transfer windows to $630 million.

Fofana was one of players who joined over the past year – for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($US87 million) – and his goal has repaid a huge chunk of that price tag.

Potter has come under huge pressure but he celebrated the goal calmly in his dugout. It might yet save his job, especially if it gives Chelsea some confidence to recover from a 1-0 deficit to Borussia Dortmund in their round-of-16 matchup in the Champions League on Tuesday.

David Cliff/AP Chelsea's Wesley Fofana celebrates his match winner.

Scoring has been Chelsea’s big problem – Fofana’s goal was only their second in seven games – and the team struggled in attack again against Leeds, with Kai Havertz wasting a one-on-one chance and Joao Felix striking a shot against the crossbar later in the first half.

The unlikely figure of Fofana came to the rescue by heading in a left-wing corner from Ben Chilwell in front of chairman Todd Boehly, the American businessman who fronted the takeover of Chelsea last year.

The loss kept Leeds in relegation danger, with the team starting the match one point out of the bottom three.

Rui Vieira/AP Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Julen Lopetegui gives instructions to Adama Traore, who got Wolves’ winning goal against Spurs.

Wolverhampton boosted their survival hopes and delivered a damaging blow to Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions in a 1-0 win.

Adama Traore scored in the 82nd minute for his first goal since October to lift Wolves six points clear of the relegation zone.

Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min hit the crossbar for Spurs, who sank to a disappointing defeat on the eve of manager Antonio Conte’s return after recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Tottenham stayed in fourth place but gave the teams below hope in the race for Champions League qualification. Newcastle in fifth and Liverpool in sixth place both have two games in hand.

Brighton thrashed West Ham 4-0, with an Alexis MacAllister penalty giving them a 1-0 halftime lead befor second half goals by Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.

Jacob King Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen scores an own goal against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa won at home to Crystal Palace 1-0.

Villa centreback Joachim Andersen redirected a Matty Cash cross into his own net in the 27th minute in a clash of mid-table clubs at Villa Park.

Wilfried Zaha thought he scored after just four minutes on his return from a hamstring injury but a VAR check ruled it out for offside.

Striker Ollie Watkins nearly doubled the lead just before halftime but his shot skimmed the left post.

The visitors went down to 10 men in the 62nd when Cheick Doucouré picked up his second yellow card for a sloppy foul.

It's two straight wins for Unai Emery's team and both were clean sheets after having lost three in a row and allowing 11 goals.

Palace haven't won since New Year's Eve. Patrick Vieira's team have gone 10 games overall – nine in the league – without a win.