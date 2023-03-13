Arsenal regain 5-point lead in Premier League with 3-0 win over Fulham

Fulham's Kenny Tete stuggled as Arsenal launched numerous attacks down their left wing at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal reclaimed their five-point lead in the Premier League by outclassing Fulham in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals at Craven Cottage to secure a fifth straight victory in the league for Arsenal. Leandro Trossard provided the assist for all three goals.

Second-place Manchester City had applied pressure on Mikel Arteta’s team by winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, briefly reducing the gap to two points. Arsenal and City have 11 games left.

There was further good news for Arsenal, with Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench in the 77th for his first appearance since undergoing surgery on December 6 on a medial collateral ligament injury sustained during the World Cup.

Arsenal had already had a goal disallowed for offside following a video review by the time Gabriel headed in a left-wing corner from Trossard in the 21st minute.

Ian Walton/AP Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus returned to the team after picking up an injury at the World Cup.

The Belgium midfielder set up the second goal five minutes later, too, digging out a cross from the left that Martinelli nodded in after beating Fulham defender Antonee Robinson to the ball.

Trossard completed his hat trick of assists in the second minute of first-half stoppage time but the goal owed more to the technical skill of Odegaard, who brought down the cross into the area, cut inside and smashed a shot past Bernd Leno – Fulham’s former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed the ball against the crossbar off a corner as Fulham came into the match more in the second half, however the West London team failed to find the net, despite having a better second half.

In the other Premier League game which kicked off at the same time, Manchester United were held to a goalless draw against Southampton, while relegation threatened West Ham United drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins scored in the 17th minute for Villa, but Saïd Benrahma levelled the scores with a penalty nine minutes later.