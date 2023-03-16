Real Madrid beat Liverpool to join Napoli in Champions League quarterfinals

There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid's title defence in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals.

Liverpool never really came close to overcoming their three-goal deficit from the first leg against the titleholders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to end their hopes of another run to the final.

Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England, when they rallied from two goals down early in the first half.

Liverpool were trying to pull off something never done before in the Champions League – erase a three-goal loss as a visitor. Only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg in Europe's top club competition.

“You needed a special performance and we didn’t show a special performance,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“In moments, it was a good performance, but Real Madrid was the team in control the whole game. Madrid was the better team and deserved to advance.”

The only time Madrid failed to advance in the Champions League after winning the first leg on the road was in 2019, when eliminated by Ajax in the round of 16. They had won six of their last seven matches against Liverpool in the tournament, drawing another.

Bernat Armangue/AP Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Liverpool.

“It was the type of match we wanted,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It was difficult for them to press up front. The team played well, it was focused from the start.”

Klopp kept trying to push his team forward from the sideline, but as the minutes passed it became clear it wasn’t going to be enough for the English team.

Liverpool had managed a big comeback at home in the 2019 semifinals, rallying against another Spanish club, Barcelona.They won 4-0 after losing 3-0 at the Camp Nou to keep alive a run that eventually ended with the team winning the trophy.

Madrid, which had beaten Liverpool in last year's final, played in its 300th Champions League game.

The loudspeakers at the Bernabéu played Liverpool’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem at the end of the match as fans from both clubs applauded.

“We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football and quite clearly we respect each other a lot," Klopp said. "It was a really nice gesture, absolutely.”

Napoli create history

Gregorio Borgia/AP Napoli's Piotr Zielinski (R) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in its history – and making it three Italian teams in the final eight.

Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zieliński converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate.

Osimhen took his tally to 23 goals this season.

“It’s amazing to make history with this win, I’m happy to score two goals,” the Nigeria international said. "We want to keep on going like this, it’s beautiful to advance in this competition.

“I think I did a great game. The whole team did a great match against a very good team. We want to go on like this.”

It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp watches Napoli’s first goal flash by him into the net.

But Osimhen believes Napoli could stun everyone and go all the way.

“We keep on dreaming, we have the squad to do so,” he said when asked if Napoli could win the Champions League.

“We are on the right path, with a great coach. We’ll see what the future holds for us, I think we have a good chance.”

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday. The other teams in the final eight are Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Napoli were brimming with confidence heading into the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as it had a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Germany and appears to be a lock for the Serie A title.

There was trouble in Naples during the day as around 600 Frankfurt fans descended on the city, despite not being allowed into the match, but there didn’t appear to be any more incidents at the stadium.