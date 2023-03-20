Two Fulham players, coach sent off in FA Cup chaos at Manchester United

Two players and manager Marco Silva were sent off as Fulham went from 1-0 ahead to a 3-1 defeat.

Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off in a frantic five minutes against Manchester United as their FA Cup dreams collapsed on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Old Trafford, the game was turned round after United was awarded a penalty when Willian handled Jadon Sancho's goalbound shot.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead in the 50th minute.

Sancho looked set to even the score until Willian blocked on the line.

VAR asked referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the monitor on the side of the field, which clearly showed Willian used his arm to divert the shot.

Silva was shown a red for remonstrating on the touchline and Willian was then sent off for the handball, which was a professional foul. Mitrovic was shown another red for his angry reaction.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 75th minute and Marcel Sabitzer put United 2-1 ahead in the 77th.

United won the game 3-1.

Jon Super/AP Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is ordered to leave the field after he was shown a red card during the English FA Cup quarterfinal at Manchester United.

Silva told BBC Match of the Day that Fulham were “the best team on the pitch clearly’’ for 75 minutes.

He accepted he and Mitrovic were wrong to react the way they did.

“Even if I haven’t done something special, I have to control myself. I didn’t say anything special to the ref, he didn’t listen and showed me the red card. It is a moment to control my emotions. The game was decided in the moment.

“It is a shame the ref wasn’t shown VAR for the first-half moments. It is difficult to be Fulham at Old Trafford, the VAR feels the pressure too. For us it is difficult to understand why they didn’t do the same."

On the red cards, Silva said if the referee felt Willian handled “on purpose, he should give the red card. If the VAR decides, then it’s clear.

“Mitro should control his emotions a bit. I would like to check if they did the same with other players this season, but we should have emotional control in the moment.

Jon Super/AP Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot after the red cards.

"Of course it is a moment for him [Mitro] to learn. He was involved in two situations in the box, the ref didn’t check, he has to be in control of the moment.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag felt the penalty award was “so clear and obvious’’.

“Handball in the box is a clear penalty. But it’s not for me to comment on them. It’s for me to talk about Manchester United and that’s it.”

Ten Hag was happy with the win and felt Manchester United “showed great character’’.