Aleksandar Mitrović charged, faces lengthy ban for shoving referee in Fulham meltdown

Two players and manager Marco Silva were sent off as Fulham went from 1-0 ahead to a 3-1 defeat.

Aleksandar Mitrović could face an extended ban for shoving a referee and for his furious reaction to being sent off in Fulham's loss to Manchester United on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

The English Football Association said on Monday (Tuesday NZ time) the standard three-game suspension for a straight red card was "clearly insufficient".

The Fulham striker reacted angrily when Willian was sent off for handling Jadon Sancho's goalbound shot in United's 3-1 win in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Mitrovic then further remonstrated with referee Chris Kavanagh after being shown red himself, charging towards him on the field at Old Trafford.

“The FA has claimed that the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrović for the sending off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient,” the ruling body said in a statement.

“In addition, Aleksandar Mitrović’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva has also been charged after being sent off for his reaction when Kavanagh reviewed Willian's handball on the touchline monitor.

Silva is alleged to have used “abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour” before and after his dismissal. He is also alleged to have thrown a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee, which the FA described as improper behaviour.

Fulham led 1-0 before going into meltdown when Willian was sent off and United were awarded a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes converted. Marcel Sabitzer fired United in front and Fernandes added a third.

The London club has also been accused of failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.