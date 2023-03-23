Scotland's Australian striker Lyndon Dykes on 'crazy' critical care battle with pneumonia

Lyndon Dykes of Scotland scores from the penalty spot against Austria in Vienna in 2021.

Australian-born Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has spoken about his “emotional and crazy’’ eight days in hospital in critical care after a bad bout of pneumonia.

Dykes told reporters while in camp with the Scotland national team, that he felt ill while playing for his English Championship club Queen’s Park Rangers in January.

“I was playing with a bit of the illness for a week with QPR. I had sort of flu symptoms, a temperature, a cough, not feeling great,’’ he said in the Daily Record.

He said of his hospital stay that “the first few days were rough. The medicine wasn’t working as well as they wanted it to work”.

Eventually he started feeling better, though he admitted it was tough getting his fitness back.

“At the start, I wasn’t even thinking about football. It was that bad.

“It was quite hard getting your breath when you first started walking. I had a physio work with me to help with my breathing and I ended up doing laps of the hospital, trying to get my fitness back. I knew it would be a slow process, taking it step by step, day by day, and I needed to work as hard as I could to get back. It did make me appreciate things,’’ said Dykes, who was thinking more of his wife and children than his career.

SCOTLAND NATIONAL TEAM Aussie-born striker Lyndon Dykes came off the bench for Scotland to head home two goals against Ukraine in 2022.

But the 27-year-old recovered sufficiently to return to play three games for QPR and has joined Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for European Championship qualifying group games in Glasgow against Cyprus on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) and Spain on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time).

Gold Coast-born Dykes first played in Scotland in 2014. He has Scottish ancestry and decided to play for Scotland rather than the Socceroos, winning his first cap in 2020.

He has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for Scotland.