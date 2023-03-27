Harry Kane extends England goals record in Wembley win against Ukraine

England captain nets his 55th goal while Bukayo Saka also stars in a comfortable Euro 24 win at Wembley.

Presented with a golden boot before kickoff, Harry Kane's golden touch continued for England on Sunday as he struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country.

The Tottenham striker had already surpassed Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions' outright leading scorer with his penalty in Thursday's 2-1 win against Italy in Naples.

Back at Wembley, he got the chance to celebrate in front of his home fans with another goal in England's 2-0 win against Ukraine in the qualifiers for the European Championship.

Kane struck in the 37th minute, converting Bukayo Saka's cross to the far post.

READ MORE:

* Harry Kane breaks goal record as England beat Italy in Euro final replay

* A dream come true as Wellington's Matt Garbett scores match-winner in hometown

* Football Fern Hannah Blake scores from way out as Perth Glory stun Melbourne City

* All Whites end goal drought with 2-1 win over China in Wellington



Saka then got on the scoresheet himself three minutes later when turning on the edge of the area and curling a shot into the top corner.

With that England effectively secured the victory and ensured a 100% start to its bid to reach Euro 2024 in an impressive response to the disappointment of being eliminated from last year's World Cup at the quarterfinals stage.

Kane, whose penalty miss in the 2-1 loss to France proved so costly in Qatar, has also proven there is no hangover from one of the most painful moments of his career.

Alastair Grant/AP Harry Kane receives a trophy for the England men’s team’s highest goalscorer of England before the Euro 2024 group C match against Ukraine at Wembley.

England’s teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham said in a post-match interview that it was important that Gareth Southgate’s side “followed up a really good result in Italy with another win tonight.

“When you do that it feels rewarding, because it’s a short camp, short turnaround, and you have to take in information really quickly. The boys did that well.”

Southgate told Channel Four he was “really pleased with the performance today. In Italy we played very well with the ball in the first half. In the second half we conceded possession cheaply but had to show resilience.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Bukayo Saka of England strikes home the second goal against Ukraine.

"We have broken down a lot of barriers over a period of time. We still had that question mark over some of the bigger teams.

"We are starting to win those games now but there is still lots of room for improvement.

"To back up the Italy result was important but there is still room to grow."

England player Phil Foden was ruled out of the Ukraine game after having his appendix removed hours before kickoff.

The Manchester City forward underwent surgery on Sunday morning, the Football Association said.

No estimate has been given on how long Foden is expected to be out while he recovers, but he is likely to miss City's Premier League game against Liverpool next Saturday and could be a doubt for his team's Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Bayern Munich on April 11.

In other European qualifying games, Kazhastan celebrated a 3-2 home win over World Cup finalists Denmark, Iceland thrashed Liechtenstein 7-0, Slovenia had a 2-0 home win over San Marino.