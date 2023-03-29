Scotland stun Spain with Scott McTominay double in Euro 2024 upset in Glasgow

Manchester United's Scott McTominay struck twice as the Scots claimed a significant win at Hampden Park.

Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland upset Spain 2-0 in qualifying for the European Championship on Tuesday, its first win in 39 years over one of football’s biggest heavyweights.

McTominay’s goals came after he also scored two in a 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday and ended Spain’s 19-game unbeaten run in European qualifiers. The result also puts Scotland top of Group A with six points from two games.

Mateo Kovačić also scored twice as Croatia defeated Turkey 2-0 away for its first win in Group D.

Romania and Switzerland both won in Group I, continuing their perfect starts.

READ MORE:

* Celtic women's football coach called 'little rat' before alleged headbutt by Rangers rival

* Wellington Phoenix men's captain Alex Rufer re-signs after All Whites recall

* Milly Clegg celebrates Football Ferns call-up with winning goals for Wellington Phoenix

* Football Ferns forwards jostling for minutes in final matches before World Cup selection



Spain’s players were warned after McTominay scored two late goals off the bench in Scotland’s opening win over over Cyprus.

But few expected him to do it again against a team that had not lost a European qualifying game since a 2-1 loss to Slovakia ahead of the 2016 tournament. Spain had not lost to Scotland since Maurice Johnston scored two and Kenny Dalglish added another in a 3-1 World Cup qualifier in November 1984.

McTominay was delighted at Scotland’s win, saying it was a performance people would remember “for 20, 30 years’’.

Scott Heppell/AP Scotland's Scott McTominay (C) celebrates with teammates after his second goal doubled the Scots’ lead against Spain.

“Obviously we did really, really well … we knew they’d have a lot of the ball,’’ the Manchester United striker told Viaplay.

“ The manager said we needed to be clinical when we had our opportunities and we had more than enough tonight to really hurt them and score some goals.’’

McTominay, a deeper-lying midfielder at club level and a stand-in centreback at times for Scotland, played in a more forward role against Spain and reaped the rewards.

“As a kid I was an attacking midfielder and got a little too big for that, the little ones [play] in between the lines!.

“ I’m more of a sitting player but I like to get in the box and help my team-mates defend as well.

“I know I can add more goals to my game and the last two games are proof of that.’’

Scott Heppell/AP Spain's Dani Carvajal (L) challenges for the ball with Scotland skipper Andrew Robertson.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson also stood out, becoming the first Scot to claim goal assists in three consecutive matches since Ryan Fraser in 2019.

Scotland could have won 3-0, but John McGinn’s freekick thudded off the crossbar, six minutes after McTominay’s second goal.

New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made eight changes to the lineup to the team that started Euro 2024 qualifying with a 3-0 win over Norway. Joselu went closest for the visitors when his header hit the crossbar midway through the first half.

Georgia and Norway drew 1-1 in the other group game.

Group D

Croatia was forced to rely on goalkeeper Dominik Livaković to deny Turkey’s Cengiz Ünder and Kerem Aktürkoğlu early on in Bursa.

Kovačić opened the scoring from close range in the 20th and nabbed the second just before the break.

Kieffer Moore scored just before halftime for Wales to beat 1-0 in the other group game.

Group I

Switzerland earned a 3-0 win at home over Israel, giving coach Murat Yakin his second qualifying victory from two games after its 5-0 win over Belarus in Serbia on Saturday.

Romania defeated Belarus 2-1 to maintain its winning start, while Kosovo and Andorra drew 1-1.

Martin Meissner/AP Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scores the winner against Germany.

Belgium bounce back

Kevin De Bruyne steered Belgium to a 3-2 friendly win over Germany in new coach Domenico Tedesco’s return home.

De Bruyne set up both opening goals then sealed the victory just as Germany was threatening an equalizer after recovering from a very poor opening half hour.

It gave Tedesco, the former Leipzig and Schalke coach, a second win from his first two games after his team started Euro 2024 qualifying with a 3-0 win in Sweden last week.

Additional reporting Stuff