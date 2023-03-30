Fifa strip Indonesia of Under-20 men's World Cup hosting rights after Israel snub

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has made the decision to strip Indonesia of hosting rights for the men’s Under-20 World Cup in May.

The Junior All Whites football team will have to change their travel plans after Fifa stripped Indonesia of hosting rights for May’s under-20 men’s World Cup.

Fifa’s decision followed the cancellation of the draw ceremony last Friday after the Governor of Bali Wayan Koster refused to host Israel representatives.

"Fifa has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the Fifa U20 World Cup 2023," a statement from world football’s governing body said.

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI [Indonesia’s football association] may also be decided at a later stage."

The Fifa decision followed a meeting between Fifa president Gianni Infantino and PSSI president Erick Thohir.

New Zealand, the Oceania under-19 champions, are among the teams qualified for the Under-20 World Cup, which is set down for May 20 to June 11.

Indonesia were awarded the Under-20 World Cup in 2019 before Israel had qualified.

A Fifa statement said that despite the decision to strip Indonesia of the tournament, “it remains committed to actively assisting the PSSI, in close cooperation and with the support of the government of President [Joko] Widodo, in the transformation process of Indonesian football following the tragedy that occurred in October 2022 [when 125 people were killed and around 320 injured in a crowd crush at an Indonesian football stadium].

“Members of the FIFA team will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the required assistance to the PSSI, under the leadership of President Thohir.”

The Junior All Whites, coached by interim All Whites coach Darren Beazley, won their eighth Oceania title last September to qualify for the World Cup finals.