Chelsea and Liverpool play out goalless Premier League draw to underline sharp decline

VAR comes to Liverpool's rescue in a drab 0-0 stalemate with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea were playing their first game since the firing of Graham Potter at the weekend but little was different under his interim replacement, Bruno Saltor.

Indeed, there was something very familiar about the teams serving up a goalless draw. That has been the score in this fixture in their last four meetings – both Premier League matches this season and both domestic cup finals last season, which were ultimately won by Liverpool via penalty shootouts.

The top four, and qualification for the Champions League, is looking increasingly unlikely for both teams.

Liverpool, who ran Manchester City so close for the title last season, are in eighth and seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham. Chelsea, on the back of spending US$630 million in the last two transfer windows, are four points further back in 11th place.

Frank Augstein/AP Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah duels for the ball with Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.

Foxes misfire again

Firing its coach didn't have an instant effect on Leicester, either.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa dropped Leicester to second bottom and means the team have now lost six of their last seven league games, drawing the other one.

Following the departure of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell were put in interim control of Leicester but they weren't able to fix a leaky defence that has now conceded 51 goals in 29 games.

Frank Augstein/AP Chelsea's interim head coach Bruno Saltor get his point across during their stalemate with Liverpool.

Bertrand Traore came off the bench to score Villa's winner in the 87th minute, with Leicester down to 10 men by that time after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall collected a second booking in the 70th minute.

Harvey Barnes had earlier cancelled out the opener by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who scored for the sixth straight away game – the first player to do so in the Premier League since former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in 2017.

Villa climbed to seventh place under Unai Emery and have won five of their last six league games.

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Bertrand Traore wheels away after scoring Aston Villa's winner against relegation-threatened Leicester.

Relegation battle

It was a significant evening in the league's tightest relegation battle in years – and Leeds turned out to be the big winners.

By rallying to beat fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 2-1, Leeds climbed out of the bottom three and jumped to 13th place in the 20-team league.

The fight to avoid the drop remains too close to call, though, with five points separating Crystal Palace in 12th and Leicester in 19th.

Forest, who dropped to fourth from bottom, took the lead at Elland Road through Orel Mangala in the 12th minute only for Leeds to turn the game around thanks to goals by Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra before halftime.

Bournemouth dropped back into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at home to Brighton, whose goals came from teenage strikers – a deft flicked finish by Evan Ferguson in the 27th minute and Julio Enciso's individual effort in second-half stoppage time.

Brighton moved up to sixth place, four points off the top four, and could yet challenge for Champions League qualification.