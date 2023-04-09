Erling Haaland's scissor-kick cuts up Southampton as Frank Lampard loses on Chelsea return

Norwegian superstar took fans' breath away with a spectacular strike with his back to goal in a 4-1 rout of Southampton.

Erling Haaland backed away from his marker, set himself with his back to goal, and leapt high to deliver an acrobatic scissor-kick into the bottom corner.

Tap-ins, headers, majestic flying volleys ... the Manchester City striker really can do anything.

Haaland took his tally of English Premier League goals in his first season with City to 30 with a double in a 4-1 victory at Southampton that kept the pressure on Arsenal in the title race on Saturday.

His first goal, a close-range header, couldn't have been easier. His second simply took the breath away.

READ MORE:

* United States star Mallory Swanson suffers serious injury ahead of Women's World Cup

* Michaela Foster's strong first start shows Wellington Phoenix have helped Football Ferns

* Why Jitka Klimková's Football Ferns need a Wayne Smith-type boost for World Cup

* 'Hope it's not major': Football Ferns star Olivia Chance injured in Iceland draw



After meeting Jack Grealish's cross with that stunning volley, Haaland sat on the ground and celebrated with a zen pose. Before long, he was laughing at the brilliance of his own goal -- his 44th in all competitions for City this season.

City, who also got goals from Grealish and Julian Alvarez, could still have 18 more matches to play if they go all the way in the FA Cup and Champions League. Fifty goals looks almost inevitable for Haaland.

"We lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," City manager Pep Guardiola said, "but Haaland is on that level."

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Erling Haaland scores Manchester City’s spectacular third goal in a 4-1 win over Southampton.

City made it eight straight victories in all competitions to really put the pressure on Arsenal, who take a five-point lead into their match at Liverpool on Sunday.

The race for third and fourth place is heating up, too, with Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham all winning.

Newcastle came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 thanks to an own goal by David Raya and a strike by Alexander Isak, while Manchester United overwhelmed Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Scott McTominay strikes Manchester United’s first goal in a win against Everton.

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial scored United's goals in a match that ended with a big injury concern as Marcus Rashford hobbled off with a suspected groin problem.

Newcastle, in third, and Man United, in fourth, are tied for points and have three more than Tottenham, who beat Brighton 2-1 courtesy of Harry Kane's winner, his 23rd goal of the season.

Both team managers -- Tottenham's Cristian Stellini and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi -- were issued red cards for a touchline scuffle by the time Kane scored with a fierce drive in the 79th.

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Frank Lampard gives instructions to Joao Felix in a 1-0 loss to Wolves.

At Molineux, the return to Chelsea that Frank Lampard would have hoped for never materialised.

His second spell as the team's manager started with a 1-0 loss at Wolves, Matheus Nunes scoring with a rasping, first-time strike into the far corner.

"There has been a lot of change and that's not an excuse but things need to improve," caretaker coach Lampard said, "and I think that performance summed it up."

Prince William, an Aston Villa fan, and his oldest child, Prince George, were at Villa Park to see if the team could continue its regal form in the league. They weren't disappointed.

Villa climbed to sixth place after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, Ollie Watkins continuing his hot streak with a stoppage-time goal to seal victory and take him to nine in his last 11 games.

Leicester, who dropped Socceroo Harry Souttar, might not be too good to go down, after all.

Managerless after firing Brendan Rodgers last weekend, they were beaten by lowly Bournemouth 1-0 for a seventh loss in eight league games.

Leicester stayed in next-to-last place, two points from safety with eight games remaining after England midfielder James Maddison played a blind backpass in the 40th minute that was pounced on by Philip Billing, who slotted home.

Bournemouth, though, moved three points clear of the bottom three as did West Ham, who won 1-0 at Fulham thanks to Harrison Reed's own goal.